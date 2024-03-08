Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone 2a: Top 4 alternatives to this latest budget-friendly smartphone

    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 8:53 PM IST

    The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, 50MP dual back camera configuration, 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and other features are included with the Nothing Phone 2a. Here are the top Nothing Phone 2a alternatives that you can consider buying in India.
     

    Nothing launched its mid-range Nothing Phone 2a in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. A 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, a 50MP dual back camera configuration, NothingOS 2.5, an Android 14-based operating system, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W rapid charging are some of the smartphone's standout features. It has the same Glyph design as other Nothing smartphones.

    Realme 12 Pro 5G

    The Realme 12 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 50MP triple rear camera configuration that includes a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC Charging. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU. It has 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM out of the box.

    Price: Rs 25,999

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G

    The 6.74-inch AMOLED display of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor that supports up to 256GB of internal storage in addition to up to 16GB of RAM. It has a 16MP selfie camera in addition to a 64MP triple camera configuration on the back. It has a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged quickly—80W SUPERVOOC.

    Price: Rs 28,999
     

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

    The 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset powers it. It has a 32MP front facing camera and a 50MP triple back camera configuration for photography. Its resistance to dust and water is rated IP67. The 5,000 mAh battery of the Galaxy A54 allows for 25W rapid charging.

    Price: Rs 35,350

    Poco X6

    The 6.67-inch pOLED display and Dimensity 8300 Ultra CPU are standard in the Poco X6. It has 512GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. Additionally, a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W rapid charging is housed in it. On Flipkart, it comes in Racing Grey, Spectre Black, and Yellow color choices.

    Price: Rs 20,999

