Jio Fiber Wifi Plans: Explore the best Jio Fiber plans with speeds of 30 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 150 Mbps. Get complete information on pricing, benefits, installation process, OTT subscriptions, and other advantages.

Jio Wifi Recharge: Most homes today have Wi-Fi, allowing unlimited internet usage without data worries. If you have Jio Fiber and often get confused about recharges, we have a solution. We'll discuss three Jio recharge plans offering 30 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 150 Mbps speeds, valid for one month. One of these is highly popular.

30 Mbps Jio Wifi Recharge

If you need internet for simple browsing and watching, this pack is suitable. According to Jio's official site, the monthly 30 Mbps recharge costs ₹399 + GST. It offers unlimited data for 30 days, facilitating browsing and video downloads. Note that this recharge doesn't include any OTT benefits.

699 Wifi Recharge Jio

The ₹699 recharge offers 100 Mbps speed, valid for one month (30 days). Enjoy unlimited data and free Wi-Fi calls. This pack doesn't include OTT subscriptions.

999 Jio Wifi Plan

This is Jio's most popular Wi-Fi pack. Priced at ₹999, it's valid for 30 days and offers unlimited data, free calling, and other benefits. Enjoy subscriptions to popular apps like Amazon Prime Lite, JioHotstar, Sony Liv, ZEE5, and access to 800+ TV channels.

How to Get Jio Wifi Installed at Home?

To get Jio Wifi, visit the official site or MyJio app. Register online for a fiber connection, providing your number, address, and other details. A connection engineer will contact you. The team will bring the router for installation and setup. Installation charges can range from zero to ₹1000, but it's often free with a one-year plan. Choose a recharge plan and start using your Wi-Fi.