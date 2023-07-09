Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Which is a better smartphone under Rs 40,000?

    OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Here is a comparison to figure out the similarities and differences between the OnePlus Nord 3 and the iQOO Neo 7 Pro and a better deal under Rs 40,000.

    OnePlus Nord 3 vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro Which is a better smartphone under Rs 40000 check detailed comparison gcw
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in India on July 5. The smartphone's launch price in India is Rs. 33,999, and it comes in two storage and RAM configurations. TheiQOO Neo 7 Pro, which is also offered in two variations, was introduced in India on July 4.  The smartphone has a starting price of Rs. 34,999. While the iQOO phone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, the OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC.

    Here is a comparison to show the similarities and differences between the OnePlus Nord 3 and the iQOO Neo 7 Pro as both smartphones are priced under Rs. 40,000.

    Display

    The iQOO Neo 7 Pro has a slightly larger 6.78-inch display compared to the 6.74-inch AMOLED panel seen on the OnePlus Nord 3. There is a 120Hz refresh rate on both handsets. The devices run an Android 13-based operating system and feature dual-SIM (Nano). 

    Also Read | THIS iPhone 14 Pro Max costs Rs 5 crore, expensive than Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    Under the hood

    Each smartphone has an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB. The iiQOO Neo 7 Pro has up to 12 GB RAM, compared to the OnePlus Nord 3's up to 16 GB. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC powers the OnePlus device, whereas Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the iQOO Neo 7 Pro.

    Camera details

    A 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera make up the triple camera system on the OnePlus Nord 3. The 16-megapixel sensor is used by the front-facing camera.

    The iQOO Neo 7 Pro also shares similar camera features with a triple camera setup that also uses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 2-megapixel macro unit. 

    Also Read | OnePlus 11R vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Which is better and worth buying? Here's a detailed comparison

    Battery

    Both phones have 5,000mAh batteries in the battery section. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro has substantially quicker 120W Flash Charge support, whilst the OnePlus Nord 3 supports 80W SuperVOOC charging.

    Colours

    Nord 3 smartphone is offered in the colours Misty Green and Tempest Grey in India. Meanwhile, Neo 7 Pro comes in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame.

    Also Read | Samsung teases Galaxy Z Flip 5 in new a video (WATCH)

    Price and storage

    The Nord 3 smartphone from Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has 256GB of internal storage and up to 16GB of RAM. The device is available in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage basic model for Rs. 33,999, and a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model for Rs. 37,999.  The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Priced at Rs. 37,999 is the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

    Both the OnePlus Nord 3 and the iQoo Neo 7 Pro feature 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and have a USB Type-C connector for communication.

