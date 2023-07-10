Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ to launch today: Know how to watch live, what to expect

    Oppo Reno 10 series will be the first significant upgrade to the brand's Reno series in India after it revealed the Reno8 T earlier this year and Pro models last year. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ features an industry-first 64MP telephoto camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Box prices of the upcoming Reno 10 models were leaked earlier this week, with the series costing up to Rs 59,999.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

    Chinese tech giant Oppo is set to launch two new smartphones - Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ in India on July 10. On Monday at 12:00 PM, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro series debut event will take place. It will be live broadcast on Twitter and YouTube. Along with the Oppo India website, offline retail partners, and Flipkart, the smartphones will be offered for purchase. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro series Launch Event will begin at 12:00 PM local time. The company's social media networks, including YouTube and Twitter, will stream the launch event live. 

    Oppo Reno10 Pro and Reno10 Pro+, on the other hand, are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset respectively.  A new periscope lens with capability for a 3x optical zoom will be included in the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ smartphone. The periscope module on the smartphone is 0.96mm thinner than those on other gadgets.

    The back camera configuration on the Reno 10 Pro and Pro+ variants is the same. This system has a 64MP telephoto camera, which according to Oppo is the highest megapixel telephoto portrait camera on the market. OIS (optical image stabilisation) is a feature that allows users to snap portraits with up to 3x optical zoom using a 1/2-inch image sensor. The camera system also has a remarkable 120x hybrid zoom capability.

    Rumours suggest that the Oppo Reno 10 Pro series would have a starting price of Rs 30,000 in India. But because this is merely a hunch, we advise our readers to hold out until the business makes an official statement. Glossy Purple and Silver Grey will be the available hues for the Reno 10 Pro 5G and Pro+ 5G. On the other hand, the Reno 10 5G will come in Ice Blue and Silver Grey.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
