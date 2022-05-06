WhatsApp rolls out 6 new emoji reactions; Here's how you can use it

Zuckerberg stated that initially, users will have six WhatsApp replies from which to respond to messages. The thumbs up emoji, love emoji, LOL emoji, wow emoji, tear emoji, and high five emoji will all be included.

Following multiple beta leaks, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that WhatsApp would finally begin implementing message responses on the popular messaging network. WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging and talking apps, has added the option to respond to messages using emoji. WhatsApp users may now share files up to 2GB in size at a time within the app. It is clear that the file size restriction has been raised from the prior limit of 100MB. Along with the replies, a rise in the size of the file sharing limit, and the option to add up to 512 individuals to a group, the programme is rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group.

Zuckerberg announced this in an Instagram Story last month, when he previewed the function while discussing his most anticipated future feature, WhatsApp Communities. He stated that initially, users will have six WhatsApp replies from which to respond to messages. The thumbs up emoji, love emoji, LOL emoji, wow emoji, tear emoji, and high five emoji will all be included.

However, according to WhatsApp feature tipter WABetaInfo, we may soon be able to use any emoji as a reply. Additionally, users may be able to respond using GIFs or stickers. The feature update has been handed out to all users and should start appearing on your devices gradually.

How to use it?

Reacting to WhatsApp messages is similar to responding to Facebook Messenger or Instagram messages.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp, then open a chat

Step 2: Press and hold the message you want to react to

Step 3: The app will show six different emojis to react

Step 4: Drag your thump to the desired emoji and leave it

Step 5: Your reaction will appear on that message instantly.

WhatsApp released a phone call feature in April that allowed for more participants in a single audio conference, as well as improved the overall call experience. WhatsApp now allows up to 32 participants to participate in a single call. Previously, WhatsApp allowed just eight individuals to participate in a single phone call.