    WhatsApp introduces Communities features among others; all about it

    First Published Apr 16, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    WhatsApp users will now be able to build communities on the application. All groupings representing a set of communities, including as schools, residential societies, and friends, can be organised under the Communities section.

    WhatsApp launched 'Communities' on the messaging platform to deliver a bevvy of new features that will improve the way we connect with our friends and family on the app.

    WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, stated in a blog post that from its inception in 2009, the messaging platform has been focused on how it can assist users have the next best thing to an in-person discussion when they want to chat to an individual or a group of friends or family.

    Also Read | WhatsApp developing new update to put restriction on forwarding messages

    "We also regularly hear from individuals who are using WhatsApp to connect and organise inside a community," Meta said. "Communities on WhatsApp will enable people to bring together diverse groups under one roof with a structure that works for them," it added.

     

    Also Read | WhatsApp multi-device supports out of Beta mode; learn how to link

    Administrators of WhatsApp Groups can now remove messages sent by any user at any moment. The chat will no longer be available to any group members after it has been erased.

    WhatsApp will now enable up to 32 participants to participate in a group phone call. At the moment, only a maximum of five persons may participate in a video conference on the social media site.

    WhatsApp users will be allowed to exchange bigger files with sizes of up to 2 gigabytes, up from the existing limit of 1 GB. "We're expanding file sharing to enable files up to 2 terabytes so individuals can easily collaborate on projects," the company stated.

    For quite some time, WhatsApp has been experimenting different reactions. The messaging platform has finally agreed to include the functionality. "Emoji reactions are coming to WhatsApp so users can easily voice their opinions without filling chats with fresh texts," Meta said in a blog post.

    Also Read | WhatsApp testing 'Media File Size' feature to allow users to send media files up to 2GB: Report

