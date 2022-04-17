WhatsApp to allow users to hide ‘last seen’ status from specific contacts on iOS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Like Status, WhatsApp users will be able to limit their ‘Last seen’ status to particular contacts exclusively.

    New York, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp just introduced a plethora of new features for its users, including the option to hide the “last seen” status from specific contacts, Communities, emoji reactions, and more. At present, the chat platform allows a user to pick between not showing anyone your status or only to numbers in your phone book.

    The report comes in from the popular WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo according to which, the social messaging app has already commenced rolling out the granular privacy controls for the profile photo, ‘About’ description, and ‘Last seen’ on WhatsApp. The feature is available for the users who have access to the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.9.0.70 version.

    Like Status, WhatsApp users will be able to limit their ‘Last seen’ status to particular contacts exclusively. This option is hidden in the app’s “Privacy” settings. Simply go to the “Last Seen” category and choose one of the following options: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” “Nobody,” or “My Contacts Except...” If you disable the last seen for individual contacts, you won’t be able to see theirs, for the uninitiated.

    The platform also includes similar controls for ‘Profile Photos’ and ‘About’ that let you limit who views your profile photo or the about section.

    In related news, WhatsApp has finally announced Communities, a group-related feature that has been in development for months. Although the feature will not be immediately available to all users, WhatsApp will roll it out slowly. In a nutshell, the communities feature will allow WhatsApp users to club multiple group chats at one place, hence forming a community of multiple groups with a similar purpose. Keep reading to know more about WhatsApp Communities.

    WhatsApp Communities will enable people to “bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them.” WhatsApp believes that this way, users will get all the updates related to a community formed around one topic. As shown in the title image, WhatsApp Communities will group several groups together and allow admins to send messages to all the groups at once. 

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2022, 5:22 PM IST
