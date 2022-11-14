WhatsApp releases companion mode for Android users: Know what is it, how it works & more

Months after it was reported WhatsApp is testing a feature that will allow users to link their WhatsApp account with a secondary device (Android), fresh reports state the Meta-owned platform is testing it for smartphones, by enabling for some beta testers.

WhatsApp, a network for instant messaging owned by Meta, is testing a brand-new feature for Android called "Companion mode." The companion mode, which is now only accessible to a small group of beta testers, enables users to join pre-existing accounts on other Android handsets. Existing accounts can be connected to up to four devices using WhatsApp. Even if the primary registered device is out of network or has no internet connection, customers are still able to utilise WhatsApp services on the connected device. The companion mode is currently only available on the PC application and web client. Support for smartphones and tablets has always been planned, and Android's companion mode is a step in that direction.

What is companion mode?

Users of WhatsApp can link up to four different devices' accounts with the buddy mode. On Android, companion mode is included in the beta version. In essence, it indicates that users of WhatsApp will be able to connect their current accounts on other Android handsets. As a result, customers may access their single account from up to four different devices, including additional smartphones.

It would be akin to activating an account on a web client to link a smartphone to an existing one. The connection feature is accessible in the WhatsApp beta version with companion mode immediately at the number registration page, according to WABetaInfo.

How to use companion mode?

The actions to activate the companion mode on Android are listed below:

Step 1: In the top right corner, click the three vertical dots.

Step 2: Tap on Link a device in step 2 to obtain the QR code needed for account linking.

Step 3: Open WhatsApp on your primary registered phone in step three.

Step 4: Select Linked Devices under Settings.

Step 3: Click "Link a Device" under "Linked Devices"

Step 4: Use the phone's camera to scan the QR code on the backup mobile device.

Step 5: After the connection has been made, the secondary mobile device's companion mode is turned on.

How does it work?

The chat history of the primary device would be synchronised across all connected devices if a WhatsApp account was added to a new smartphone. According to WABetaInfo, even while using WhatsApp from a connected mobile device, all private messages and calls are remain end-to-end encrypted. Your whole network receives messages sent to you, ensuring that encryption is always maintained.

There may still be some things missing from this latest update because it is currently being tested. For instance, it might not be possible to adjust broadcast lists and stickers or monitor live locations.

