Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp Communities is here! Know how to use it, other details

    WhatsApp Communities: For those who don't know, Communities are designed to integrate multiple related groups within bigger organizations of people, such as a neighbourhood or a workplace. Here's how you can form the community and other details about it.

    WhatsApp Communities available on Android iOS know how to use it other details gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    WhatsApp is officially making Communities available to users on Android, iOS, and the web after unveiling the functionality a few weeks ago. The new functionality is designed to make it easier for users to join WhatsApp groups that are important to them. The only purpose of launching Communities was to unite individuals and organisations with similar interests.

    Similar to groups, WhatsApp Communities allows you to add more users. For instance, WhatsApp groups enable people to join a single chat, but WhatsApp Communities enables you to link together groups with related interests. You may connect with your schools, community, camps, and other organisations by gathering relevant groups in one location.

    On WhatsApp Web, you can locate the Community tab in the upper right corner of your screen, however for iOS users, it shows directly next to the conversations and settings options.

    Also Read | WhatsApp Community vs Groups: know the difference between the newly launch

    - Click on the Community Tab on your app or WhatsApp

    - Type in the community's name, summary, and profile picture. The community name should not exceed 24 characters, kindly take attention. Members should be able to tell from your description what your community is all about.

    - To add to an existing group or start a new one, click the green arrow icon. You may also add already existing groups or make new ones to a community.

    - Click the green check mark button after adding the groups.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to soon automatically mute large group chats for users: Report

    - Tap on the forward/next arrow on the bottom right side

    - That's it, your community will now be visible under the 'Community' option

    Communities aid in connecting schools, neighbourhoods, camps, and other organisations while keeping everyone up to date with the announcement group. In other words, a community is a collection of groups, whereas a group is a forum of individuals.

    Also Read | Want to hide your WhatsApp online status? Here's how you can do it

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple has spent THIS much for SOS Emergency satellite feature for iPhone 14 models gcw

    Apple has spent THIS much for SOS Emergency satellite feature

    Likely by end of next week: Elon Musk on Twitter Blue - adt

    Likely by end of next week: Elon Musk on Twitter Blue

    OnePlus 11 new details leaked ahead of launch likely to have THIS common feature with Oppo Find N2 gcw

    OnePlus 11 new details leaked ahead of launch; likely to have THIS common feature with Oppo Find N2

    Apple to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro gcw

    Apple to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro

    No free food no WFH If you do not return to office resignation accepted Elon Musk to Twitter employees gcw

    No free food, no WFH; If you do not return to office, resignation accepted: Elon Musk to Twitter employees

    Recent Stories

    Akshay Kumar 'OUT', Kartik Aaryan 'IN' for Hera Pheri 3; producer saves Rs 45 Cr RBA

    Akshay Kumar 'OUT', Kartik Aaryan 'IN' for Hera Pheri 3; producer saves Rs 45 Cr

    CLAT 2023: Registration deadline ends today: check exam pattern, key dates - adt

    CLAT 2023: Registration deadline ends today; check exam pattern, key dates

    Noida Authority to impose Rs 10000 fine to pet owners in case of mishap Details here gcw

    Noida Authority to impose Rs 10,000 fine to pet owners in case of mishap; Details here

    IPL 2023 Indian Premier League: Jason Behrendorff traded to Mumbai Indians by Royal Challengers Bangalore-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jason Behrendorff traded to Mumbai Indians by Royal Challengers Bangalore

    Apple has spent THIS much for SOS Emergency satellite feature for iPhone 14 models gcw

    Apple has spent THIS much for SOS Emergency satellite feature

    Recent Videos

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon