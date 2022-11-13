WhatsApp Communities is here! Know how to use it, other details

WhatsApp Communities: For those who don't know, Communities are designed to integrate multiple related groups within bigger organizations of people, such as a neighbourhood or a workplace. Here's how you can form the community and other details about it.

WhatsApp is officially making Communities available to users on Android, iOS, and the web after unveiling the functionality a few weeks ago. The new functionality is designed to make it easier for users to join WhatsApp groups that are important to them. The only purpose of launching Communities was to unite individuals and organisations with similar interests.

Similar to groups, WhatsApp Communities allows you to add more users. For instance, WhatsApp groups enable people to join a single chat, but WhatsApp Communities enables you to link together groups with related interests. You may connect with your schools, community, camps, and other organisations by gathering relevant groups in one location.

On WhatsApp Web, you can locate the Community tab in the upper right corner of your screen, however for iOS users, it shows directly next to the conversations and settings options.

- Click on the Community Tab on your app or WhatsApp

- Type in the community's name, summary, and profile picture. The community name should not exceed 24 characters, kindly take attention. Members should be able to tell from your description what your community is all about.

- To add to an existing group or start a new one, click the green arrow icon. You may also add already existing groups or make new ones to a community.

- Click the green check mark button after adding the groups.

- Tap on the forward/next arrow on the bottom right side

- That's it, your community will now be visible under the 'Community' option

Communities aid in connecting schools, neighbourhoods, camps, and other organisations while keeping everyone up to date with the announcement group. In other words, a community is a collection of groups, whereas a group is a forum of individuals.

