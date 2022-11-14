Nothing Ear (Stick) 'limited drop' sale begins today; Here's why you should buy it

Nothing Ear (Stick) India sale begins today (November 14) as the company is selling a limited number of new TWS earbuds via Flipkart. For those who don’t know, the Nothing Ear (Stick) is priced at Rs 8,499 in India and after the discount, it will be available at Rs 7,499.

Nothing Ear Stick sale in India starts today. Nothing will have a "limited drop" sale for its wireless Ear Stick earphones in the shape of a lipstick on Flipkart and Myntra before the item becomes more freely accessible for everyone on November 17. The Nothing Ear Stick costs Rs 8,499 in India, but if you're already a subscriber of Nothing, you can get a Rs 1,000 flat discount on these wireless earphones—but only on Flipkart.

The Nothing Ear (Stick), according to the firm, is their most technologically sophisticated audio device to date. The earphones include a distinctive charging case that resembles a lipstick. To remove the earphones, you must twist the casing. The brand's commitment to openness is reflected in the product's general design. The earbuds are lightweight, weighing only 4.4 grammes each, and Nothing indicates that they have been tested on more than 100 pairs of ears. A unique 12.5mm dynamic driver is used in the Nothing Ear (Stick). The new Nothing earbuds' sound quality may be adjusted.

Up to 7 hours of music playback (or up to 3 hours of call time) are expected from the Ear Stick wireless earbuds, while an additional 22 hours of charge are provided by the case. There is no wireless charging, however fast charging is possible (10 hours of playing with 10 minutes of charge).

The cylindrical charging case of the Ear Stick earphones is unquestionably its most noticeable feature. It can be unlocked by twisting the lock. The earbuds, as such, are vaguely reminiscent of the Ear 1 with a see-through stem and Nothing’s hallmark white and black colour combo.

