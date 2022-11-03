Want to hide your WhatsApp online status? Here's how you can do it

The "Last seen" and "Online" statuses let you know when your contacts last used WhatsApp and whether they are currently online. While the "last seen" option may be simply disabled, the "Online" status remained shown each time you opened the programme. Here's how you can hide it!

Everyone has experienced the dilemma of wanting to connect with someone on WhatsApp but not wanting certain contacts to know they are online. Despite the fact that you could have turned off the functionality, WhatsApp's "Last Seen" function showed exactly when you were online the last time, and the app showed you as "Online" when you were using it.

Users of WhatsApp can by default verify whether their messages have been delivered and can even find out whether their messages have been read. A double checkmark indicates that the messages have been read, and a double blue checkmark indicates that they have been delivered.

Thankfully, the app has just included a function that enables users to totally hide their "Online" status from contacts, while still chatting with anybody they choose. Online Presence is what WhatsApp is calling its new feature, which allows users to "talk with certain people without having to alert all of your contacts that you're online."

"For the moments you want to keep your online presence private, we’re introducing the ability to select who can and can’t see when you’re online," said WhatsApp on its blog.

Here is a step-by-step instruction for those Android/iPhone WhatsApp users who wish to hide their online status:

1. Open WhatsApp and click the three dots in the top right corner.

2. Click Settings, then choose Privacy.

3. Tap on Last seen and online under Privacy > Under the "Who can view my last seen" column, you have four choices: "Everyone, My contacts, My contacts except...", and "Nobody." Therefore, choose one of them based on your needs.

Additionally, disabling this function will prevent you from viewing the Last Seen and Online statuses of other users.

