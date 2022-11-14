WhatsApp reportedly rolling out ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode; Details here

The new update will let users know if they have missed a call due to DND mode. Users will see a handy tagline right under the missed call history item indicating that the call was silenced by 'Do Not Disturb'.

A new upgrade named "Do Not Disturb" mode support for missed calls is apparently being rolled out to certain beta testers via the Google Play beta programme by Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp.

Users will be informed by the new update if they missed a call as a result of DND mode. According to Android Police, users will see a helpful message immediately beneath the missed call history item noting that the call was hushed by Do Not Disturb. When users punch up the individual's conversation thread, they will also see a similar message.

Also Read | WhatsApp Communities is here! Know how to use it, other details

With the addition of this functionality, users will be able to inform the caller that the call was not purposefully ignored even if it was in DND mode by sending them a screenshot of the indication. According to the source, certain beta testers can get the most current version for WhatsApp beta in the Play Store.

In the meanwhile, WhatsApp had added additional group voice call capabilities in June, including the ability to mute and message other participants as well as display banner notifications while in a group conversation. Users will get a banner message that reads, "X joined the call," if a new participant joins a group voice call while they are offscreen.

Also Read | Vivo X90 series specs tipped online, likely to launch on THIS date

On a group phone call, users can also silence other participants. By using this function, users won't accidentally listen to background conversation as they try to understand what someone else is saying.

Additionally, it may be really annoying to receive notifications in WhatsApp groups even if you aren't engaging in the conversation. Even while WhatsApp has a feature that lets users silence the group notification for a certain amount of time, it's not always possible to do so. It seems that WhatsApp also acknowledged this issue and recently added a new feature that automatically mutes lengthy group discussions in order to help reduce the number of alerts.

Also Read | Want to hide your WhatsApp online status? Here's how you can do it