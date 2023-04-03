WhatsApp message claims govt is offering free phone recharge; PIB issues clarification

The viral message claims that the government is offering a free mobile recharge of Rs 239, valid for 28 days, to all users who click on a "blue link." In a tweet, the PIB Fact-Check team stated that the message is false and that no such scheme has been announced by the Government of India.

Innocent people are being targeted by con artists who are attempting to steal their hard-earned money as a result of the growth of digital banking. Customers of major banks like HDFC and SBI were impacted by a surge of fraudulent messages that attempted to take peoples' money. Although these schemes have been occurring for the past few months, they have recently become more frequent. Scammers ask people to update their account information or PAN card information by sending them phoney texts that appear to be from the institutions themselves.

And now, a new fraudulent message is being circulated on WhatsApp that claims that the government of India is giving out free mobile recharge for Indian users.

According to reports, a WhatsApp message saying that the Central Government is providing all Indian users with a free phone recharge worth Rs 239 is currently making the rounds on the messaging app. The notification encourages users to click on a link and states that the recharge will be good for 28 days.

Also Read | Rs 8.30 lakh lost while shopping online: How 70-year-old woman's towel-buying spree went south

However, PIB Fact Check stated on Twitter that this message is completely false and that no such plan has been published by the government.

According to PIB's official Twitter account, the bogus WhatsApp message claims that all Indian users have been guaranteed a free recharge of Rs 239 for 28 days as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Free Mobile Recharge Scheme."

Also Read | UPI viral scam: Fraudsters steal Rs 1 crore from 81 users in Mumbai; know their modus operandi

As per the bureau, the message was circulated via WhatsApp. The message claimed that a user can get free recharge by clicking on the “blue link.”

Despite the fact that it is simple to fall for WhatsApp scams, particularly when they appear to be from a close acquaintance or family member, be careful as before clicking on the link.

Also Read | UPI scams are increasing, 5 ways to keep your money safe