WhatsApp Community vs Groups: know the difference between the newly launch

A few new features offered by Meta could improve daily communications. Using recent in-chat polls to choose a meeting time or a movie to watch could be beneficial.

Meta-owned WhatsApp recently introduced its new Community feature, allowing users to club up to 20 WhatsApp groups to form a community.

Communities are intended to house multiple related groups within larger groups of people, such as a neighbourhood or a workplace, as per the report. However, soon after the feature was launched, users across compared it to groups and questioned its need.

To clear the picture, WhatsApp on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a video explaining the difference between the both. They captioned it, "The difference between Communities and groups, explained."

The WhatsApp group allows users to invite everyone to a single conversation, which aids in connecting with family and friends. In contrast, Communities help bring all related groups together in one place, connecting with schools, neighbourhoods, camps, and more and keeping everyone in the loop with the announcement group.

Similar to Slack or Discord, however, with the WhatsApp twist (including end-to-end encrypted messages), the admin can share updates with an entire community via an announcements channel.

The company first tested communities in April, and it's now being rolled out to everyone, as per reports.

Video calls can now be attended by up to 32 people, which may be useful for a large video call in your new Community. Following reports, WhatsApp is also increasing the maximum group size from 512 to 1024 people if users wish to create a large group.

