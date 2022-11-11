Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp Community vs Groups: know the difference between the newly launch

    A few new features offered by Meta could improve daily communications. Video calls can now be attended by up to 32 people, which may be useful for a large video call in your new Community. Using recent in-chat polls to choose a meeting time or a movie to watch could be beneficial.

    WhatsApp Community vs Groups: know the difference between the newly launch - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 1:41 PM IST

    Meta-owned WhatsApp recently introduced its new Community feature, allowing users to club up to 20 WhatsApp groups to form a community. 

    Communities are intended to house multiple related groups within larger groups of people, such as a neighbourhood or a workplace, as per the report. However, soon after the feature was launched, users across compared it to groups and questioned its need. 

    To clear the picture, WhatsApp on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a video explaining the difference between the both. They captioned it, "The difference between Communities and groups, explained."

     

    The WhatsApp group allows users to invite everyone to a single conversation, which aids in connecting with family and friends. In contrast, Communities help bring all related groups together in one place, connecting with schools, neighbourhoods, camps, and more and keeping everyone in the loop with the announcement group.

    Similar to Slack or Discord, however, with the WhatsApp twist (including end-to-end encrypted messages), the admin can share updates with an entire community via an announcements channel.

    The company first tested communities in April, and it's now being rolled out to everyone, as per reports. 

    A few new features offered by Meta could improve daily communications. Using recent in-chat polls to choose a meeting time or a movie to watch could be beneficial.

    Video calls can now be attended by up to 32 people, which may be useful for a large video call in your new Community. Following reports, WhatsApp is also increasing the maximum group size from 512 to 1024 people if users wish to create a large group.

    Also read: WhatsApp to soon automatically mute large group chats for users: Report

    Also read: In-chat polling, communities & more: WhatsApp introduces 4 important features

    Also read: Want to hide your WhatsApp online status? Here's how you can do it

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Twitter Blue rolls out in India Blue Tick to cost Rs 719 per month Report gcw

    Twitter Blue rolls out in India, 'Blue Tick' to cost Rs 719 per month: Report

    Elon Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit Report gcw

    Elon Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit: Report

    Lava Blaze 5G launched under Rs 10000 From colours to specifications know it all gcw

    Lava Blaze 5G launched under Rs 10,000; From colours to specs, know it all

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features leaked likely to have 108MP camera 67W fast charging more gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features leaked; likely to have 108MP camera, 67W fast charging & more

    IITian relocates to Canada to work in Meta fired in mega layoff just 2 days after joining gcw

    IITian relocates to Canada to work in Meta, fired in mega layoff just 2 days after joining

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress BOLD dance in saree with Nirahua is a must WATCH RBA

    Monalisa's SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress' BOLD dance in saree with Nirahua is a must WATCH

    Twitter Blue rolls out in India Blue Tick to cost Rs 719 per month Report gcw

    Twitter Blue rolls out in India, 'Blue Tick' to cost Rs 719 per month: Report

    football ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando admits win against NorthEast United FC was not easy snt

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan coach Ferrando admits win against NorthEast United FC was not easy

    Benefits of 'power pumping', everything you need to know about it as a new mother sur

    Benefits of 'power pumping', everything you need to know about it as a new mother

    Election Commission records seizure of Rs 50 cr in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 71 cr in Gujarat; check details AJR

    Election Commission records seizure of Rs 50 cr in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 71 cr in Gujarat; check details

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon