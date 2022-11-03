In-chat polling, communities & more: WhatsApp introduces 4 important features

WhatsApp has finally introduced the Communities feature for users globally including India. It has launched two new Group features, including 32 person video calling and groups with up to 1024 users. Until now, 32 people calling feature was limited to voice calls only.

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform, has announced some new features today. Along with the Communities on WhatsApp feature, the platform will launch features including the ability to establish in-chat polls, 32-person video conferencing, groups with up to 1024 participants, and more. According to the firm, these capabilities may be utilised in any group and will be beneficial for Communities, just as emoji reactions, greater file sharing, and admin delete control.

Four new WhatsApp features have been unveiled by Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Communities on WhatsApp will begin rolling out to users globally today and will be accessible to everyone over the course of the following several months, according to the firm.

WhatsApp communities feature

A significant improvement to WhatsApp's group communication system is the Communities feature. In order to organise group chats on WhatsApp, communities like neighbourhoods, parents at a school, and employers may now link many groups together under a single banner.

According to WhatsApp, "Communities on WhatsApp" are close-knit groups that require additional tools to organise and manage their communications. These sorts of groups are often connected by a shared link and are centred around an activity or location.

According to WhatsApp, administrators are in charge of setting up and running Communities. Additionally, administrators have the option of creating new groups or joining pre-existing groups to determine which groups are a part of their Community. Additionally, community administrators will have the power to delete a member's account from the community and delink groups from it. Additionally, group administrators will have the ability to delete offensive or abusive messages or videos for the whole group, according to WhatsApp.

Users of WhatsApp have control over how they interact with the Communities. Users may choose who can add them to a group using the messaging app's current settings, and these choices will also be applicable to Communities.

32-person video calling

Two new Group features have also been introduced by the instant messaging service, including 32 person video conferencing and groups with up to 1024 individuals. The 32 persons calling feature could only make audio calls up to this point.

WhatsApp obviously intends to compete with rival video calling services like Zoom and Skype by adding a 32-person video calling option for Groups. Although we think the big group calling function should have been made available sooner, ideally around COVID, it's better late than never.

In-chat polling & 1024 member group

In-chat polling and groups with up to 1024 participants are two more new features that have been added to the meta-owned instant messaging service. As the firm stated in an official news release, "much like emoji reactions, bigger file sharing, and admin deletion, these capabilities may be utilised in any group but will be particularly handy for Communities."