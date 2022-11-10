WhatsApp to soon automatically mute large group chats for users: Report

WhatsApp is reported to be working on a feature which would automatically mute large groups after a specific number of participants join the group – aiming to save the users from spams and reducing overall notification count.

When you aren't participating in the chat but are continuously bothered by alerts in WhatsApp groups, it may get fairly frustrating. It's not always feasible to mute a group on WhatsApp, despite the fact that the function allows users to quiet the group notification for a certain period of time. In order to assist limit the number of alerts, it appears that WhatsApp also recognised this problem and recently introduced a new function that automatically mutes lengthy group discussions.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, a new beta version for the Facebook-owned platform has been released, bringing the new group functionality for Android users. The WhatApp beta update updates the app to version 2.22.24.15.

Also Read | Want to hide your WhatsApp online status? Here's how you can do it

The new WhatsApp feature has been under development for a while, and hints about it have been found in earlier beta releases. An alert stating that group has been automatically muted to decrease alerts will appear once the capability is ready. The notice in the group states, "This group has over 256 people and was automatically muted to assist limit alerts."

Recently, WhatsApp also made it possible to add 1024 people to a group. In addition, the messaging platform unveiled the eagerly anticipated Communities feature, which enables group administrators to oversee many groups under a single roof. With the help of WhatsApp's Communities feature, users may build massive communities on the messaging app that bring together a lot of users under one big roof, much like a school, office, or other group where individuals who don't know each other personally are connected by a shared interest.

Also Read | In-chat polling, communities & more: WhatsApp introduces 4 important features