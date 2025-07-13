Vivo's flagship foldable, the X Fold 5, and compact X200 FE are launching in India on July 14. The X Fold 5 boasts impressive specs like dual AMOLED screens, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and Zeiss-tuned camera, while X200 FE offers a more affordable option.

Vivo has confirmed that its flagship foldable device, the X Fold 5, and its tiny X200 FE will be available in India on July 14 at 12 PM IST. They will be sold on Flipkart and on Vivo's own website. The Vivo X Fold 5 will challenge the Samsung newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 7 whereas the X200 FE is going to offer an affordable option to experience Vivo’s X series capabilities.

Vivo X Fold 5: What can you expect?

The Vivo X Fold 5 is a flagship-level device. It comes with two AMOLED screens, a 6.53-inch cover screen and an 8.03-inch inner panel. Both screens have TÜV Rheinland eye protection certification and can handle a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, up to 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage power the smartphone. A 6,000 mAh battery allows for 80 watt wired and 40 watt wireless fast charging.

A Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera array—a Sony IMX921 primary, a Samsung JN1 ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens—handles photography. It is supported by two 20 MP front cameras for selfies and video chats. The X Fold 5 is one of the lightest and slimmest foldables available, weighing only 217 g and measuring 9.2 mm when folded and 4.3 mm when open. According to tipster estimates, the single 16GB + 512GB model will cost around Rs 1,49,999.

Vivo X200 FE: What can you expect?

The Vivo X200 FE, positioned as a high-end yet small choice, is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ chipset and has up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It has a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen, weighs about 8 mm, and has a 6,500 mAh battery that can be charged with 90 watts of cable fast charging.

Its Zeiss-branded rear camera array consists of an 8 MP ultra-wide lens in addition to two 50 MP main and telephoto sensors. The gadget runs Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15, and has an IP68/IP69 rating for resistance to dust and water. It supports AI tools including Google's Gemini AI Assistant. X200 FE will come in Amber Yellow, Forest Blue and Luxe Grey.

It is anticipated that the 12GB + 256GB model of the X200 FE would cost Rs 54,999, while the 16GB + 512GB model will cost Rs 59,999.