Is it crazy to leave a high-paying job at Apple to drive an auto? This is the story of Rakesh from Bengaluru, who did just that. His journey through corporate pressure, depression, and finding real happiness will make you question everything about the 9-to-5 grind.

Corporate Life Reality: Everyone today dreams of a top company, a fat paycheck, and a fancy lifestyle. But does having it all guarantee happiness? Rakesh's story makes you wonder. He worked for a huge company like Apple, but then he decided to leave it all behind.

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A great start at Apple, so why did it all feel pointless?

Rakesh's career was like a dream come true. He had a good salary, a swanky office, and the chance to work at big-name companies. On the outside, his life looked perfect. But on the inside, he started feeling lonely and empty. He slowly realised that in the corporate world, you often just become a machine that works all the time.

Did corporate pressure lead to mental health issues?

The stress from the office and problems in his personal life took a huge toll on Rakesh's mental health. Things got so bad that he had to seek treatment at NIMHANS and Victoria Hospital. For a long time, he depended on depression medication and felt trapped inside his own home.

Can you get your life back on track without medicines?

Rakesh didn't give up. He started to understand psychology and read about concepts like the “Dark Triad.” He also began working on his body by trying intermittent fasting, focusing on fitness, and learning martial arts like Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. His hard work paid off—he lost 15 kilos and even won a silver medal at the state level.

How did fitness and martial arts change his life?

Rakesh started working on both his mind and body.

He adopted intermittent fasting and lost 15 kilos.

He also learned martial arts like Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

His efforts paid off when he won a silver medal in a state-level competition—it was a fresh start for him.

Can you find big lessons in small jobs?

Rakesh did all kinds of jobs—food delivery, bike taxi, and even cleaning at a gym. He never considered any work to be small. These experiences made him self-reliant and strong. Most importantly, he learned to respect himself.

Was becoming an auto driver a compromise or a choice?

After four years of hard work on himself, Rakesh now drives an electric auto in Bengaluru. But this isn't a story of compromise; it's a path he chose for himself. He is now living life on his own terms, balancing his driving with hobbies like dancing and painting.

What's the lesson from this ,viral, story?

This story isn't just about one person; it reflects the reality of today's corporate generation. Money is important, but mental peace, self-respect, and a purpose in life are more important. Rakesh has proved that success isn't just about a big job title—it's about being happy. And true freedom is when you get to make your own choices.