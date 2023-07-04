Twitter update: Only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck

Twitter has announced that users will need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck, with the change taking effect in 30 days. It is unclear if there will be a charge for the new version. TweetDeck offers users a more convenient Twitter experience by letting them view multiple timelines in one easy interface.

Twitter has announced another change for users this week wherein the users will need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck. The change will take effect in 30 days. Twitter made the announcement in a tweet detailing an improved version of TweetDeck with new features. If Twitter would charge users for both the new and previous versions of TweetDeck is yet unknown. This means only Twitter Blue subscribers, verified organizations, and some folks who have been gifted verification by Twitter will be able to use TweetDeck.

Businesses and news organisations frequently use TweetDeck to conveniently monitor information. Additionally, charging for TweetDeck would increase Twitter's income, which has been struggling to keep its advertising revenue under the control of billionaire Elon Musk.

Elon Musk briefly limited the number of tweets users may view each day only days before the announcement. According to the statement, a verified Twitter user can view up to 10,000 tweets each day, while non-verified users, or free accounts, which account for the bulk of users, are only allowed to read 1,000 tweets daily.

The number of tweets from new, unverified accounts is capped at 500. According to Musk, the choice was taken "to address the extreme levels of data scraping" and "system manipulation" by outside platforms. According to Musk, a large portion of the data scraping was being done by businesses that were utilising it to create AI models, which was generating traffic difficulties on the website.

Twitter is not the only social media giant to have to wrangle with the rapid acceleration of the AI sector.

Twitter is not the only social media giant to have to wrangle with the rapid acceleration of the AI sector. In mid-June, Reddit raised prices on third-party developers that were using its data and sweeping up conversations posted on its forums.

