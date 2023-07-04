Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat 4G phone at Rs 999; Check out its features, tariff plans, other details

In a major move to expedite the nationwide transition from 2G to 4G networks, Reliance Jio has unveiled its latest innovation, the Jio Bharat device, for Rs 999. This ground-breaking, cost-effective feature phone seeks to provide clients still utilising 2G technology inexpensive access to the best-in-class Jio 4G network. The beta trial for first million JioBharat phones will begins on July 7, the company said in a press release.

The Jio Bharat gadget combines cutting-edge network capabilities with feature-rich handsets to make internet-enabled phones affordable for the general public. It is positioned as a key component of the company's "2G Mukt Bharat" (2G-free India) strategy. The phone comes with a Rs 123 plan that, according to the manufacturer, is seven times more generous than any of its rivals and delivers 14GB of data (0.5 GB per day) and is good for 28 days.

The same plan will cost Rs 1,234 annually, offering 168 GB of data (0.5 GB a day). Users will notice the device's small size and 1.77-inch QVGA TFT screen as soon as they open the box. A compact 1000mAh detachable battery for the Jio Bharat is supplied in the box.

It is important to note that the device is Jio SIM locked, necessitating the insertion of a Jio SIM card before use.

Users will find three pre-installed Jio applications in the device's interface after it has been turned on. The first is JioCinema, an app that provides a wide range of nonstop entertainment, such as the newest web series, blockbuster films, HBO Originals, sports material, and TV shows. Second, users get access to a vast and unique music catalogue thanks to JioSaavn, the top free music app in India. The last component of the gadget is JioPay, a digital payment software based on UPI.

Jio Bharat also features a radio and a bright light; making it especially helpful in isolated and rural locations. Additionally, a 3.5mm headphone socket is there, allowing users to utilise earbuds to listen to music or stream material. A 0.3MP camera is included in the device for recording memories. Additionally, customers may add an SD card up to 128GB in size to the gadget to increase its storage capacity.

