Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter rolls out new update, says it will not automatically refresh timelines on web with new tweets

    Users may now load fresh tweets as needed by clicking on the tweet counter bar at the top of their timelines. Here's what new update states.

    Twitter new update will not automatically refresh timelines on web with new tweets gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 1:56 PM IST
    Twitter has stated that it would no longer automatically update timelines on the web with new tweets and that users will instead be able to choose when they wish to load recent tweets.
    Users may now load fresh tweets as needed by clicking on the tweet counter bar at the top of their timelines. "A web update to the vanishing Tweet experience is now available! You may now specify when new Tweets should be added to your timeline by clicking the Tweet counter bar at the top," Twitter Support said in a message. 

    Tweets would regularly disappear from view mid-read when a user's timeline updated automatically, according to Twitter. In September, the business said that it will be changing how tweets are shown so that they do not disappear while users are still reading them. It's also worth noting that Twitter's iOS and Android applications don't instantly update users' timelines when they open the app. Instead, users may load fresh tweets by clicking on the highlighted home button in the navigation bar.

    Following the introduction of full-size picture previews on mobile earlier this year, Twitter announced that it would no longer automatically crop image previews on the web.
    Images on Twitter for the web will now appear in their entirety, with no cropping. Instead of guessing how a picture would appear in the timeline, photographs will appear exactly as they did when you shot them. These changes come as Twitter works to improve its platform and make its services more accessible.

    Also Read | Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile

    Meanwhile, it has implemented a new search tool beneath users' profiles to make it easier to identify certain tweets on a given profile. Matt Navarra, an industry critic, found the functionality, which is now available to all iOS users. This isn't the first time we'll look for a particular user's tweet, but having a button on the profile makes it easy.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 1:56 PM IST
