Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile

    Users could previously search for a specific tweet from a particular user on Twitter by putting "from:(Twitter handle) (search word)" into the search box.
     

    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 4:38 PM IST
    Twitter's microblogging network has added a new search option under users' profiles, making it simpler to find specific tweets on a particular profile. The capability was discovered by industry critic Matt Navarra and is now available to all iOS users. This isn't the first time we'll search for a single user's tweet, but having a button on the profile makes the process easier.
    Users could previously search for a specific tweet from a particular user on Twitter by putting "from:(Twitter handle) (search word)" into the search box.

    The new function is relatively new, but it makes it simpler to find anything someone may have tweeted a long time ago. The new search button is located at the upper right corner of a Twitter profile, close to the three-dot menu button. This is now only available on the iOS app, but Android users will likely get it soon. This is the latest of several new features that Twitter is incorporating into its service.

    The business has launched Super Follow for iOS users worldwide. Users may Super Follow their favourite influencers to pay them for exclusive access to extra material. Twitter has also just begun enabling all users to run Spaces, the company's audio-only chatrooms. Twitter also debuted Communities in September, which function similarly to Facebook Groups and Reddit.

    Spaces are now available to all Twitter users. The Clubhouse-inspired feature, which lets users to create audio chat rooms, launched last year, and before, Spaces could only be hosted by those with more than 600 followers. Twitter discussions may now be held by any users, regardless of their number of followers. Twitter revealed in an announcement through its Spaces Twitter handle, along with a video that gave a quick tutorial on how to establish a Space on mobile.

