Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    The Ram Mandir effect: Downloads of spiritual games surge in India, developers look to make 'temple run'

    The article discusses the rise of spiritual gaming following the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, highlighting trends, market projections, and the intersection of technology and spirituality in India's mobile gaming industry.

    The Ram Mandir effect: Downloads of spiritual games surge in India, developers look to make 'temple run' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    The recent opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has sparked a wave of religious fervor, prompting Indian gaming companies to explore the realm of spiritual gaming. A report by The Economic Times indicates that developers are keen on creating the 'temple run' experience. Since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, there has been a notable surge in downloads of temple-focused apps, nearly doubling their previous numbers, as per the report. This uptick has fueled excitement among developers, who foresee a lucrative market emerging for religious and spiritual-themed gaming content.

    Interestingly, even users who previously had little interest in digital gaming are now displaying enthusiasm for these offerings, according to the report. The trend suggests a growing intersection between technology and spirituality in the gaming sphere.

    FunStop Games, a casual gaming studio supported by InfoEdge Ventures, is capitalizing on the trend. Their Shri Ram Mandir Game app, launched on January 12, has already garnered an impressive five million downloads across various app stores.

    Furthermore, older games with religious themes are experiencing a resurgence in popularity amid this trend. For instance, the Ram Mandir Darshan Game, which premiered on July 8, 2021, and has accumulated 100,000 downloads on the Play Store, saw a spike of approximately 54,000 downloads in the past 30 days alone, according to data from App Magic, an app analytics firm.

    According to a report by Statista, India’s mobile gaming industry is on track for significant growth, with revenue projected to reach US$151.60 million by 2024. This surge is expected to continue, with an annual growth rate of 7.02% from 2024 to 2027, resulting in a projected market volume of US$185.80 million by the end of 2027.

    The expansion of the mobile games market is not just evident in revenue but also in user numbers. Forecasts project that the user base will surge to 239.6 million by 2027. Estimates suggest that user penetration, which currently sits at 14.6% in 2024, is expected to rise to 16.3% by 2027.

    This exponential growth trajectory highlights the evolving gaming preferences and consumption patterns among Indian consumers. With the increasing availability of affordable smartphones and expanding internet connectivity, mobile gaming has become a favored form of entertainment across diverse demographics. Currently, spiritual gaming appears to be the prevailing trend in the gaming landscape.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 3:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme 12 5G Realme 12+ 5G pre-orders BEGIN in India; Check out launch date, pre-order offers & more gcw

    Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G pre-orders BEGIN in India; Check out launch date, pre-order offers & more

    Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro confirmed to launch on THIS date Here is what you can expect gcw

    Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro confirmed to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives in style with wife Priscilla Chan in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives in style for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash (SEE PHOTOS)

    Apple plans major AI announcement for later this year CEO Tim Cook confirms gcw

    Apple plans major AI announcement for ‘later this year’, CEO Tim Cook confirms

    Realme 12+ 5G tipped to launch in India on March 6 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Realme 12+ 5G tipped to launch in India on March 6; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Triptii Dimri reveals her parents had 'taken aback' after watching intimate scenes in 'Animal' RKK

    Triptii Dimri reveals her parents had 'taken aback' after watching intimate scenes in 'Animal'

    6 oldest languages in the world rkn

    6 oldest languages in the world

    Did Rihanna lose her luggage at Jamnagar airport as she arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding? Read this RBA

    Did Rihanna lose her luggage at Jamnagar airport as she arrived for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding?

    Jharkhand PM Modi hits out at INDI alliance, claims hindrance in water solutions and housing projects AJR

    Jharkhand: PM Modi hits out at INDI alliance, claims hindrance in water solutions and housing projects

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Mysterious object found sparks social media buzz, investigation underway vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Mysterious object found sparks social media buzz, investigation underway

    Recent Videos

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon