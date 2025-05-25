Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service reportedly received approval from the Indian government earlier this month. Available in over 100 countries and regions worldwide, Starlink aims to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet to urban and remote areas globally.

With regulatory hurdles cleared in India, the question arises: how much will users have to shell out for the satellite internet service? Reports suggest Indians might pay between ₹3,000 and ₹7,000 per month, depending on the plan and geographical location. This is just the monthly subscription cost. Besides the monthly fee, users will also have to purchase a Starlink kit, which includes a Wi-Fi router and a satellite dish, reports the Indian Express.

In the United States, the standard Starlink kit costs $349 (approximately ₹30,000), while the Starlink Mini kit, which allows internet access while traveling, costs $599 (approximately ₹43,000). Similar pricing is expected for these kits in India.

Standard Starlink plans typically start at $120 per month, while Starlink Mini offers only two options: a $120 (approximately ₹10,300) plan with 50 GB of data and an unlimited data plan priced at $165 (approximately ₹14,100) per month. However, if you're interested in using Starlink, you only need to pay $2,500 (approximately ₹2,14,000) for the hardware. Optional accessories like the pipe adapter and Gen 3 Wi-Fi router cost $120 (₹10,300) and $199 (approximately ₹17,000), respectively.

When is Starlink coming to India?

PTI reported earlier this month that the central government had issued a Letter of Intent to Starlink. This paved the way for the SpaceX-owned company to provide satellite communication services in the country. However, before Starlink can launch services across India, it needs approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). The government also needs to allocate a spectrum. Reports suggest that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is in the final stages of preparing its recommendation for spectrum allocation.

The Elon Musk-owned company has also signed agreements with major telecom networks like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which carry over 70% of the Indian telecom market. However, it remains to be seen how these partnerships will affect the pricing and availability of Starlink's services in India.

Jio has clarified that it will sell Starlink equipment through retail outlets and establish a mechanism to support consumer service installation, activation, and support for the services. Currently, it's unclear when Starlink will be available in India, but the service is likely to be available through telecom operators by the end of this year or next year.