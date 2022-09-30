Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to launch 5G services on October 1: All you need to know

    The operators are not looking at higher tariffs for 5G services initially. Instead, they are likely to upgrade users of certain 4G tariff plans to 5G. This can be done easily as no change of SIM card is required for the upgrade, as was the case in migrating from 3G to 4G.

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday (October 1) launch 5G Services in India and also inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC-2022) that is set to be held from October 1-4, 2022, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

    The country's three telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea will be presenting certain use cases of the technology.

    In a press release, the ministry of communications said, "The launch of 5G services follows years of intense preparation. Recently, 5G spectrum auctions were conducted successfully and 51,236 MHz was allocated to Telecom Service Providers with a gross revenue of Rs. 1,50,173 Crores. The auction aggregated the demand for a robust 5G ecosystem that can cater to its use cases involving IoT, M2M, AI, Edge Computing, Robotics etc."

    "5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the ‘Digital India’ vision. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach $450 Billion by 2035," the release stated.

    The theme of the IMC-2022 is "Encapsulate, Engage and Experience a New Digital Universe" and has the main objective of promoting new technologies, particularly the indigenous ones and letting Citizens experience the usages and applications of 5G.

    The other objectives are promoting local manufacturing, fostering international regional cooperation, inspiring inclusive and sustainable development, promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, driving foreign and local investments, amongst others.

    It is expected to attract over 5,000 CXOs and Delegates, 250+ Exhibitors, 100+ Start-ups, 300+ Speakers, with an expected footfall of 70,000+ participants and visitors.

    According to reports, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Group chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla will be present. The three telecom operators have developed use cases of 5G technology in the fields of entertainment, education and healthcare, which will be demonstrated to mark the arrival of the technology in the country.

    The commercial launch will happen later in the month around Diwali, as Jio and Bharti have announced earlier.

    Though there are question marks around the launch of services by Vodafone Idea due to the fund crunch being faced by the telco, it is understood that the company will not be behind in launching 5G services, only that its scale may be modest compared to the other two players.

    The operators are not looking at higher tariffs for 5G services initially. Instead, they are likely to upgrade users of certain 4G tariff plans to 5G. This can be done easily as no change of SIM card is required for the upgrade, as was the case in migrating from 3G to 4G.

    Currently, only around 8% of handsets in the country are 5G-enabled. However, sales of 5G-enabled handsets are projected to rise in coming months.

