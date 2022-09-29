Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Government orders Internet providers to block 67 porn websites

    In an email sent to internet service providers, the Department of Telecom has directed the ISPs to block 63 websites based on the order of a Pune court, block four other websites as ordered by the Uttarakhand High Court, and as per directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 9:56 PM IST

    The Narendra Modi government has ordered Internet companies to block 67 pornographic websites for violating the new IT rules issued in 2021 and following court orders in this regard.

    In an email sent to Internet Service Providers, the Department of Telecom has directed the ISPs to block 63 websites based on the order of a Pune court, block four other websites as ordered by the Uttarakhand High Court, and as per directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

    "MeitY, in compliance of the said (Uttarakhand High court) order, read along with rule 3(2)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and in view of certain obscene material available in the below-mentioned website that tarnishes the image of modesty of women, has directed to immediately take down (block) the websites/URLs," the DoT order dated September 24 said.

    The IT Rules 2021 invoked by MeitY mandates Information Technology firms to remove or disable access to content hosted, stored or published by them that 'show an individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts the individual in any sexual act or conduct', and also content which is allegedly impersonated or artificially-morphed. 

    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has asked Internet Service Providers to submit their compliance immediately. Following the latest decision, the number of banned porn websites in India has reached nearly 900. 

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 9:56 PM IST
