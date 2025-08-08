With the release of ChatGPT 5, Elon Musk's xAI and OpenAI are in direct competition. Musk claims Grok 5, launching before 2026, will be superior, sparking debate about AI capabilities and potential.

People are enthusiastic about the arrival of ChatGPT 5, not just because it is the latest AI model from Sam Altman's OpenAI, but also because it is said to be the strongest version to yet. Elon Musk's xAI company and Google are the most evident competitors for GPT 5. Additionally, since ChatGPT-5 was released, Musk has been openly discussing his opinions on the new model and how it stacks up against their own Grok 4 AI model, which is accessible through the X and Grok AI apps on the web and mobile devices.

The conflict between Musk and Altman has been extensively documented over the years, particularly given their history of collaboration and now rivalry. ChatGPT and Grok will be generating headlines, and comparisons have already begun since the new AI model was formally released this week.

Elon Musk on GPT 5 launch

Musk is definitely attempting to steal ChatGPT 5's thunder by talking about the yet-to-be-released Grok 5 model and providing a launch timetable. He stated in a post on X that Grok 5 will be released before the end of 2025 and will be 'crushingly excellent'. Grok 4 was published in July, and xAI proclaimed it the world's most powerful AI model, even before GPT 5 was released. Musk even asserted that the new AI model can outperform a PhD scholar.

However, OpenAI claims that GPT 5's sophisticated training will make it less susceptible to the renegade conduct and anti-Semitic sentiments that have plagued Grok. Musk argues that the new Grok 4 Heavy model, which was introduced with the Grok 4 launch, is already far smarter and performs better than the GPT 5 model. His claim that Grok 5 will be "crushingly good" raises questions about how far the AI model will advance by the time it releases.

One gets a feeling that Musk started xAI to compete with OpenAI which explains the repeated comparisons and the mocking when a new model is released. The largest advantage that GPT 5 promises over GPT4 is a decreased rate of hallucinations, which Grok has not yet demonstrated. The GPT 5 vs. Grok 5 matchup will be interesting to watch whether the Grok 5 version is able to improve these areas.