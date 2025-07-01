Nothing is set to unveil Phone 3 and first-ever over-ear headphones, likely named Headphone 1, on July 1. The Phone 3 is rumored to boast significant upgrades including a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, while Headphone 1 sports a unique retro design.

The Nothing Phone 3 and the company's first-ever over-ear headphones, probably dubbed Headphone 1, will be unveiled during one of Nothing's largest hardware debuts to date. The inaugural ceremony will be livestreamed worldwide on July 1 at 10:30 PM IST. A number of facts regarding both devices have leaked online before of the actual unveiling, providing a somewhat thorough preview of what Nothing has in store.

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1: How to watch it online in India?

The Nothing Phone 3 launch event will be streamed live from London at 6 PM BST (10:30 PM IST). Indian viewers can tune into the Nothing YouTube channel to watch the ‘Nothing Event: Come to Play’. The official livestream link is also embedded across Nothing’s social media platforms. Here is the link to the event, which will go live at the anticipated time:

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1: What do we know so far?

The Nothing Phone 3, if leaks are to be believed, is performing far better this year. Qualcomm's flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 microprocessor, which is reported to power the smartphone, is expected to provide appreciable performance, multitasking, and gaming improvements over the Snapdragon 778G featured in the Phone 2 from the previous year.

The camera section is anticipated to have one of the most notable changes this year. For the first time, Nothing may come with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide snapper, and a periscope-style telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom. This would be a significant departure from the Phone 2's dual-camera configuration. It's also possible that the front camera may have a 50-megapixel sensor, perhaps with autofocus.

Rumour has it that the Nothing Phone 3 will cost about $799 worldwide. It may, however, cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 in India, positioning it as a possible competitor to the iPhone 16e and Google Pixel 9a. Although Carl Pei has alluded to the Phone 3's premium positioning, how it compares to its rivals will depend on its actual cost.

Nothing's first over-ear headphones are also being released tonight. The device, which is rumoured to be the Headphone 1, is creating excitement because to its impressive design and specifications. Headphone 1 is stated to feature a boxy, retro-inspired appearance that resembles an old-school cassette player, in contrast to the majority of circular or oval-shaped headphones available on the market.