Nothing is set to launch its first headphones, the Headphone 1, alongside the Phone (3) on July 1st. The headphones boast features like 40mm drivers tuned by KEF, adaptive bass enhancement, spatial audio, and a potential 54-hour battery life.

Nothing Phone 3 has got all the limelight and rightly so but the brand is also entering a new segment on the same launch day. The manufacturer has announced the Nothing Headphone 1, and the design leaks have caused a rift in opinion, even leading to a cheeky remark from Sennheiser.

Customers should expect something new from the Headphone 1 when it launches in London on July 1. The company says it hopes to revitalise the audio market with its new model. We now have further information on the Headphone 1's specifications and potential cost.

Scroll to load tweet…

Nothing Headphone 1: What do we know so far?

The Headphone 1 specifications, which appear to have great potential, have been referenced by several sources. According to the source, KEF, a partner of Nothing for the audio goods, will tune the 40mm drivers that the Nothing headphones will use. It is anticipated that the over-the-ear headphones will include adaptive bass enhancements in addition to support for on-ear sensing to pause and resume music playing and spatial audio.

Since these headphones are supposedly high-end, you should be able to test out several codecs, such as LDAC, AAC, and SBC. To adjust the features, ANC levels, and even adjust the music to your own preferences, you would preferably require the Nothing X app.

According to rumours, the headphones will include a new set of controls that should make it simple to tap to adjust playback, volume, and other functions. Additionally, it is anticipated that the Headphone 1 would include a 1,040mAh battery with rapid charging capabilities and a stated 54-hour battery life on a single charge.

And now to the main point, how will Nothing Headphone 1 be priced in the market? Tipster Yogesh Brar once again suggests the details and claims the Headphone 1 could launch for around Rs 20,000 in the market.