Nothing Phone 3 launches in India on July 1, boasting upgrades like a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU, a potential 50MP periscope camera, and a larger battery. While retaining its signature Glyph interface, the design gets a refresh with a new camera layout.

The Nothing Phone 3 will launch in India on July 1, which is tomorrow. The device is coming nearly two years after the launch of the Nothing Phone 2. Although the corporation has not disclosed all of the details, there has been little room for speculation due to a number of leaks and teases that have surfaced in recent weeks.

The Phone 3 may be a step ahead in a lot of areas, from a new camera system to speedier charging and a new design language. This time around, the emphasis appears to be more balanced, giving a blend of attractive features, enhanced performance, and useful updates, in contrast to the prior models that mostly relied on appearance to attract attention.

Nothing Phone 3 launch on July 1: What do we know so far?

Leaks indicate that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU will power the Nothing Phone 3. Compared to the Snapdragon 778G SoC included in the prior edition, this is a significant improvement. Although it is not Qualcomm's flagship chip, it is still a member of the flagship family and should provide most users with seamless performance. This CPU should be more than competent for multitasking, gaming, and daily work, especially when paired with extra RAM choices.

One version of the Phone 3 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and another with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, are rumoured to be available. Power users will probably welcome that this allows them to choose to upgrade to additional RAM if necessary.

The Phone 3's improved camera arrangement could be its greatest feature. The device's 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera has not been formally verified. With a 3x optical zoom, this will be the first Nothing phone to come with a zoom lens. A 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens are also said to be included, giving the phone a triple camera arrangement, which is a significant improvement over the Phone 2's dual-camera design.

It is anticipated that the selfie camera will also be upgraded. It's possible that the front sensor will be upgraded from 32 to 50 megapixels, and focussing could be included this time around to enhance video calls and selfies.

The 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display on the front of the Phone 3 is probably going to remain the same as the Phone 2. Although the panel and dimensions may remain the same, LTPO technology guarantees more fluid refresh rates and contributes to battery conservation. Speaking of batteries, the Nothing Phone 3 may also benefit from an upgrade, as a larger 5,150mAh unit might take the place of the 4,700mAh cell seen in the first model.

Nothing phones are renowned for its distinctive Glyph interface and semi-transparent back design. However, things may look a little different this year. A new camera configuration with visible screws and crisper design features is seen in leaked photographs. The symmetrical light patterns of the earlier versions are anticipated to be replaced by the new "Glyph Matrix" display, which will be positioned in the upper corner of the rear panel.

The price in India is anticipated to be more reasonable, even if international pricing leaks indicate a price tag of $799 (about Rs 68,000). Depending on the model, the Nothing Phone 3 may retail for between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000. Because of this, it would be a serious competitor to devices like the iPhone 16 and Pixel 9a.