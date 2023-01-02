Nothing's Carl Pei has 10 tech predictions for 2023 on Elon Musk, Apple, Mark Zuckerberg

Carl Pei's first prediction is that 2023 will see the emergence of an AI killer app. He also spoke about Elon Musk's Tesla and Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg's Meta and metaverse plans. Check out all details here.

Carl Pei, a co-founder of Nothing, has predicted that 2023 will be a "wild ride." He thinks that 2023 will be a significant year for the IT industry as a whole, not just for his business, Nothing. The founder has listed ten predictions for how the IT industry will develop this year in a series of tweets. He discussed Elon Musk's Tesla and Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta and metaverse, and the role of the government in modern technology in his tweets.

The first prediction made by Pei is that a game-changing AI application would appear in 2023. Although the app's name implies that it may disrupt AI on supported applications or devices, the concept is unique and novel, so we'll have to wait and see how it functions.

Speaking of Elon Musk, Pei predicts that Twitter will do "very well" under his direction, despite the fact that as more rivals enter the market, Tesla won't be the most expensive EV (electric vehicle) manufacturer. It will take some time before the metaverse project attracts more people, he continues, but in 2023 Mark Zuckerberg will "turn things around at Meta by running a tighter ship."

Coincidentally, investors are pressuring Zuckerberg to take it easy on Reality Labs, the group in charge of the metaverse project. The corporation had a difficult year in 2022 after reporting its first-ever revenue decline. In order to save expenses, Meta also let go of thousands of workers.

Apple, on the other hand, is one of the select few IT firms that made money last year, due to a number of gadget releases. Apple is a "very high quality firm," according to Pei, thus its shares will keep rising. Pei has furthermore given Apple high marks in the past for their creativity and design. He claimed, though, that the business ceased developing, which is why he developed Nothing, a line of products that includes a smartphone and two TWS earphones.

The last prediction made by Pei is that "businesses genuinely endeavour to produce money, and hard labour is in favour again." He predicted that businesses will favour full remote or full on-site work over hybrid work.