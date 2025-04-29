As the firm is ready to stop supporting a few devices starting next month, WhatsApp customers with outdated iPhones may soon be unable to use the messaging app. WhatsApp has stated that starting in May 2025, iPhones running iOS 15.1 or older will no longer be able to use the chat app. Several earlier models, including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, will no longer be supported by the app, despite the fact that it now supports iPhones running iOS 12 and higher.

Security is one of the main justifications for this action. Because Apple has ceased providing software upgrades for these outdated iOS versions, devices are more vulnerable to security risks. WhatsApp encourages users to update to newer models and software versions since consumers are more susceptible to possible breaches without frequent security fixes.

WhatsApp's latest release aims at security and privacy

WhatsApp has released a number of improvements in recent months that are aimed at enhancing user security and privacy. An improved privacy layer that prevents others from stealing text, photos, or videos from groups and conversations has been one of the main changes. This is meant to make it more difficult for private information to be shared or used improperly without authorization.

WhatsApp has also improved its already-existing features, such as chat lock, which enables users to add an additional layer of protection, such a password, fingerprint, or Face ID, to safeguard certain chats. Improvements have also been made to disappearing messages, which automatically remove themselves after a certain amount of time, allowing users greater choice over how long their messages remain accessible.

Silence Unknown Callers, which prevents calls from numbers that are not stored in the user's contacts, is another notable function. This provides a more secure and quieter messaging experience while lowering spam and possible scam calls. Additionally, WhatsApp has launched Privacy Checkup, a straightforward, in-app tutorial that guides users through important privacy settings so they can better comprehend and personalize their privacy choices.

iOS 15 is already outdated

Users with older iPhones may find it more and more difficult to keep up with the demands of new apps, since iOS 15 is already regarded as antiquated and three generations behind the most recent iOS versions. It is recommended that those who intend to keep using WhatsApp move to more recent models, including the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, as they are compatible with the latest software upgrades.