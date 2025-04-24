WhatsApp introduces a new privacy feature to prevent exporting shared content. This enhanced chat privacy setting, available for both individual and group chats, offers increased security beyond existing features.

WhatsApp keeps adding new privacy features for images, videos, and conversations. The enhanced chat privacy function that the messaging app is now giving claims to prevent others from exporting your shared material with individuals or in groups.

To protect your conversations from malicious actors, the platform has vanishing messages and chat locks. To ensure that your photographs or discussions stay within the messaging app, the new function offers even more security.

When you desire more privacy, WhatsApp notes, "This new setting available in both chats and groups helps prevent others from taking content outside of WhatsApp." It verifies that the new tool is not activated by default; you may enable it from the chat settings. The messaging software is progressively implementing the functionality for all mobile users. The company says that if you do so, "you can block others from exporting chats, auto-downloading media to their phone, and using messages for AI features."

Adding the additional privacy option to WhatsApp Groups demonstrates the significance of the area and how millions of users depend on it to communicate with a wide range of individuals, whether for personal or professional purposes.

When activated for a specific chat or group, this feature prevents other participants from exporting the chat history, automatically downloading media to their devices and utilising messages for AI features.

WhatsApp chat privacy feature: How it works?

As of right now, WhatsApp is making the feature available to all users. Here's how to set up enhanced conversation privacy for your WhatsApp account on an iOS or Android phone.

Go to WhatsApp

Open chat of your friend/group

Tap on the chat name

Scroll down to Advanced Chat Privacy which is below the Chat Lock feature

Enable the toggle bar to get the new privacy feature for your account

According to the feature, WhatsApp will no longer allow users to copy chats or download media assets automatically in order to utilize them for AI functions on the messaging service. A pop-up window informing the user attempting to copy the file that the contact has enabled enhanced chat privacy for the account's messages will appear.