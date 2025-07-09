Sabih Khan, a 30-year Apple veteran, will take over as COO from Jeff Williams. Khan has played a crucial role in Apple's supply chain management and sustainability efforts.

A seasoned Apple employee who was born in Moradabad, India, Sabih Khan will join the business as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Khan will replace Jeff Williams later this month, Apple said Tuesday. Khan has worked for Apple for thirty years, and the business claims that he has played a key role in the company's growth, particularly in the development and administration of its international supply chain.

After serving as a major account technical leader and applications development engineer at GE Plastics, he joined Apple's procurement division in 1995. He has progressively advanced through the ranks since then, working directly to Williams and rising to the position of senior vice president of operations in 2019.

Sabih Khan's educational qualifications

Khan's educational history demonstrates the combination of economic knowledge and technical proficiency needed for such a challenging position. He has a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and two bachelor's degrees in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University.

Sabih Khan's role in Apple

Khan has been a major force behind Apple's environmental initiatives in addition to planning and logistics. Apple claims that under his direction, the business has pushed for green production and partnered with suppliers to drastically cut its carbon footprint—by more than 60%. Additionally, he manages Apple's supplier responsibility initiatives, which concentrate on enhancing working conditions and offering instruction and training to employees in Apple's manufacturing sites throughout the globe.

He will be in charge of the company's extensive operations section as COO, which covers everything from transportation and production to sustainability and supplier ethics. His staff is essential to making sure that Apple products—from wearables to Macs and iPhones—are manufactured and delivered with care and consistency, satisfying the company's exacting standards and global consumer expectations.

Tim Cook on Sabih Khan's appointment

Khan's promotion to COO is a statement of trust and continuity in Apple's leadership. He is "a brilliant strategist" and "one of the central architects of Apple's supply chain," according to CEO Tim Cook. Cook claims that Khan's leadership has been crucial in developing new manufacturing technologies, growing Apple's business in the US and Asia, and quickly addressing supply chain issues throughout the world.

Khan's appointment coincides with Jeff Williams' impending resignation later this year, following more than 40 years in the IT sector and nearly three decades at Apple. Until his retirement, Williams will remain in charge of Apple's design team and Apple Watch projects; following his departure, the team will answer directly to CEO Tim Cook.