Meta may soon launch a new app to rival Twitter, codenamed 'Project 92'

Meta-owned Instagram had announced that they would be taking on Twitter and launch a platform similar to the blue bird app. In an internal meeting at Meta, an executive unveiled a sneak peek of the app, which is codenamed Project 92.

The social media platforms of Meta are renowned for adding features that have been lifted from other social media applications. It doesn't matter if it's Reels inspired by TikTok, Stories inspired by Snapchat, or Communities inspired by Discord—Meta's most popular applications, like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, have it all. The organisation run by Mark Zuckerberg seems to have ambitious intentions to challenge Twitter this time.

For years, there have been rumours that Meta is developing a Twitter competitor. Despite the fact that the company's name is still unknown, a recent rumour indicated that it may be more similar to Twitter's competition.

Also Read | Apple Vision Pro's budget version to launch by 2025, may be priced at around $1,500

During a company-wide meeting last week, senior Meta officials gave staff a sneak peek of their impending Twitter competitor. According to media reports, this would be a separate app from Meta with functionality and a user experience similar to Twitter. The codename for the platform is "Project 92."

Reports suggest that Meta will allow users to sign in using their Facebook or Instagram IDs, sparing them the trouble of registering new IDs. Users can share their thoughts in a Twitter-style prompt and invite others to like, comment, and re-share their responses with or without further commentary (essentially, to retweet). The screenshot also implies that users will be able to build threads, which are collections of postings that are made one after the other.

Also Read | WhatsApp update: New emojis keyboard to soon come to Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1) & Android smartphones

The report also notes that Instagram's account structure would be used by the Twitter-inspired Meta app to fill a user's data. Chris Cox, the chief product officer of Meta, is believed to have stated during the conference that the business was already in contact with well-known figures like Oprah and the Dalai Lama to join the platform in order to encourage people to download the "Project 92" app.

As Musk continues to swiftly overhaul his team and working culture, driving several senior executives to go, many experts have openly raised their worries about hate speech on Twitter. Additionally, it is said that Twitter has resisted paying its monthly fees for Google Cloud. Without a reliable cloud service managing the information flow on the platform, Twitter may be subject to security and privacy risks.

Also Read | CONFIRMED! iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch in India on July 4; Here's what you can expect