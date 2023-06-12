WhatsApp update: New emojis keyboard to soon come to Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1) & Android smartphones

WhatsApp update: The redesigned keyboard is currently available to some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said. A new function that enables users to send high-definition (HD) images is being rolled out on Android and iOS beta.

Users of Android smartphones like the Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Nothing Phone (1), and others could soon see a new WhatsApp emoji keyboard. According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has begun to distribute a new beta version for Android users that offers select beta testers a newly designed emoji keyboard.

According to WABetaInfo, users of this newly designed emoji keyboard have the option of scrolling the keyboard upward to gain a larger view. The tabs for the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have also been positioned on top. The revamped keyboard is presently accessible to certain beta testers, and additional people are anticipated to receive it in the upcoming weeks, according to the source.

A new function that enables users to send high-definition (HD) images is being rolled out on Android and iOS beta, according to news reports from last week. While this function maintains image size, a little amount of compression will still be done to the image, making it impossible to transfer photographs in their original quality.

Users must choose the HD option each time they wish to transmit a photograph with greater resolution because the default setting for all photos is always "Standard quality."

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a new interface for the group settings screen on iOS. Group admins may now experiment with this new page if they have the most recent version loaded from the App Store.

Admins will be able to communicate text, photographs, videos, stickers, and polls to followers using the new one-way broadcast private feature called Channels, which was just introduced by the instant messaging service.

