Apple Vision Pro's budget version to launch by 2025, may be priced at around $1,500

Apple launched the Vision Pro headset earlier this month and the cheaper version could have a different focus. This budget headset could be launched by the end of 2025 which is still a few years away.

Apple Vision Pro headset costs a bomb thanks to the advanced tech under the hood and its real life-like experience. But even if individuals wanted to buy, this headgear costs $3,500 (about Rs 2.8 lakh), making it out of their price range. So it comes as no surprise to learn that Apple will release a less expensive version of the Vision Pro headset.

This inexpensive headgear may debut by the end of 2025, which is still a few years away, according to Bloomberg. It is expected that the standard Apple Vision model will be the more affordable version, while the premium avatar would still go by the name "Pro."

It wouldn't be shocking to see Apple employ the same method for their Mixed Reality headset as it has proven to be effective with iPhones over the years. To make up for the greater product cost, the Vision headset might be powered by an M1 or M1 Pro chipset. The headset's materials may differ as well.

You may have to pay roughly $1,500 for the allegedly less expensive Vision headset, which is unquestionably a significant price cut for Apple. However, when you refer to an Apple product as being cheaper, it is typically more expensive than industry norms.

A 30-minute demonstration of the Vision Pro headset was offered to selected members of the media so they could explore its capabilities. Most people were perplexed to find that none of Apple's executives, including Cook, donned the headgear in front of the public at Apple's largest launch under Tim Cook.

These kinds of details have been seen by astute eyes, which implies that the $3,500 gadget may not be entirely complete and requires the support of developers to have programmes that can run. It is also certain that the Vision Pro will be focusing on limited markets in its first phase.

