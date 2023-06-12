Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Vision Pro's budget version to launch by 2025, may be priced at around $1,500

    Apple launched the Vision Pro headset earlier this month and the cheaper version could have a different focus. This budget headset could be launched by the end of 2025 which is still a few years away.

    Apple Vision Pro budget version to launch by 2025 may be priced at around USD 1500 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Apple Vision Pro headset costs a bomb thanks to the advanced tech under the hood and its real life-like experience. But even if individuals wanted to buy, this headgear costs $3,500 (about Rs 2.8 lakh), making it out of their price range. So it comes as no surprise to learn that Apple will release a less expensive version of the Vision Pro headset.

    This inexpensive headgear may debut by the end of 2025, which is still a few years away, according to Bloomberg. It is expected that the standard Apple Vision model will be the more affordable version, while the premium avatar would still go by the name "Pro."

    It wouldn't be shocking to see Apple employ the same method for their Mixed Reality headset as it has proven to be effective with iPhones over the years. To make up for the greater product cost, the Vision headset might be powered by an M1 or M1 Pro chipset. The headset's materials may differ as well.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: New emojis keyboard to soon come to Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1) & Android smartphones

    You may have to pay roughly $1,500 for the allegedly less expensive Vision headset, which is unquestionably a significant price cut for Apple. However, when you refer to an Apple product as being cheaper, it is typically more expensive than industry norms.

    A 30-minute demonstration of the Vision Pro headset was offered to selected members of the media so they could explore its capabilities. Most people were perplexed to find that none of Apple's executives, including Cook, donned the headgear in front of the public at Apple's largest launch under Tim Cook.

    These kinds of details have been seen by astute eyes, which implies that the $3,500 gadget may not be entirely complete and requires the support of developers to have programmes that can run. It is also certain that the Vision Pro will be focusing on limited markets in its first phase.

    Also Read | CONFIRMED! iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch in India on July 4; Here's what you can expect

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed You can buy it under Rs 55000 Check out the deal gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed! You can buy it under Rs 55,000; Check out the deal

    Realme 11 Pro Plus vs Motorola Edge 40 Comparing features battery design price more under 30000 gcw

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 40: Which is a better smartphone for YOU under Rs 30,000?

    iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE price drop You can now buy Apple smartphone for Rs 58749 on Flipkart check all details gcw

    iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE price drop! You can now buy Apple smartphone for Rs 58,749 on Flipkart

    CONFIRMED iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch in India on July 4 here is what you can expect gcw

    CONFIRMED! iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch in India on July 4; Here's what you can expect

    Samsung Galaxy F54 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Comparing camera battery design processor price more gcw

    Samsung Galaxy F54 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Comparing camera, battery, design & more

    Recent Stories

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: 'Shibu Baby John and RSP protest in Thiruvananthapuram DGP office anr

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: 'CPM Secretary should rectify his mistake than justifying'

    Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi reception: Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani attend starry event vma

    Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi reception: Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani attend starry event

    Shubman Gill fined by ICC for comments on his WTC final dismissal

    BREAKING: Shubman Gill fined by ICC for comments on his WTC final dismissal

    Fast X: Part 2: Vin Diesel's high-octane action film to release on THIS date RBA

    Fast X: Part 2- Vin Diesel's high-octane action film to release on THIS date

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from June 12 to June 18 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from June 12 to June 18, 2023

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon