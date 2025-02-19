Marvel Rivals adds Human Torch and Thing, completing Fantastic Four roster; date and details here (WATCH)

Marvel Rivals' mid-season update on February 21, 2025, introduces The Human Torch and The Thing, completing the Fantastic Four roster with fiery duelist and tanky vanguard gameplay.

The Fantastic Four are now fully assembled in Marvel Rivals, as the upcoming update introduces two powerhouse heroes—The Human Torch and The Thing. These iconic Marvel characters will join the game on February 21, 2025, as part of the mid-season update for Season 1.

The Human Torch: A Blazing Duelist

Johnny Storm, also known as The Human Torch, brings fiery ranged attacks and mobility-focused gameplay. As a Duelist, he specializes in hit-and-run tactics, using flame-based projectiles to keep enemies at bay. His ultimate ability, likely inspired by his Supernova attack from comics, can engulf entire areas in flames, making him a deadly force in team fights. Additionally, his ability to fly temporarily will give players an edge when repositioning or escaping danger.

Also read: Fortnite X Mortal Combat collab brings Sub-Zero & Scorpion in Chapter 6 Season 2: Date, skins, weapons leaked

The Thing: A Rock-Solid Vanguard

Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, enters the battlefield as a tanky Vanguard hero. His immense strength and durability make him ideal for absorbing damage and initiating fights. With abilities like Thunderous Punch and Furious Charge, he can disrupt enemy formations and create opportunities for his teammates. A passive ability, possibly inspired by his comic book resilience, might reduce knockback effects and increase damage resistance.

No Mid-Season Rank Reset

In a move that reflects community feedback, the developers have decided against resetting ranks midway through the season. This ensures that players can maintain their progress and enjoy the game without disruption.

Latest Videos