Fortnite X Mortal Combat collab brings Sub-Zero & Scorpion in Chapter 6 Season 2: Date, skins, weapons leaked

Epic Games is bringing an exciting crossover to Fortnite, merging the world of Mortal Kombat with its ever-evolving battle royale universe. Scheduled for release on February 21, 2025, this collaboration will be a major highlight of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2.

Sub-Zero and Scorpion join the battle

At the heart of this crossover are two of Mortal Kombat’s most iconic warriors—Sub-Zero and Scorpion. These legendary fighters will become part of the upcoming season’s Battle Pass, allowing players to wield their icy and fiery personas in the Fortnite world.

Sub-Zero will be part of the upcoming season’s Battle Pass, allowing players to unlock his classic attire, which includes his signature blue ninja-style tunic and eye scar. Scorpion will also join the Fortnite roster, but unlike Sub-Zero, he will be available as an Item Shop skin.

To unlock these skins, players have a few options. The most straightforward method is by purchasing the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass, which costs 1,500 V-Bucks. Additionally, those who are subscribed to Fortnite Crew, the game’s premium monthly membership, will also gain access to these skins as part of their benefits.

Mortal Kombat-Themed Mythic Weapons

Beyond just character skins, leaks suggest that this collaboration may introduce themed in-game content inspired by the Mortal Kombat universe. Well-known Fortnite leakers and dataminers, including @FNBRintel and @ShiinaBR, have revealed that two Mortal Kombat-inspired Mythic items will be introduced:

Scorpion’s Spear Hook – This iconic weapon allows players to drag opponents across the screen, temporarily dazing them.

Sub-Zero’s Ice Gauntlets – These powerful gloves enable players to freeze opponents and deal significant damage.

Beyond skins and weapons, the Fortnite x Mortal Kombat collaboration may introduce other in-game content. Leaks suggest Mortal Kombat-themed emotes, with Scorpion’s signature “Get over here” emote being one of the likely additions.

Additionally, there is speculation that Mortal Kombat-themed locations may appear on the map, further immersing players in the franchise’s brutal universe.

This isn’t Fortnite’s first venture into crossovers, but it’s one that fans of fighting games and battle royales alike will appreciate. The inclusion of Mortal Kombat characters continues Epic Games’ trend of integrating pop culture icons into its game, making the experience more dynamic with every new season.

With just a short wait until launch, players can start saving their V-Bucks and preparing for battle, as this season is set to deliver one of the most exciting character additions yet.

