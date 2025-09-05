An Indiana lawyer, Mark S. Zuckerberg, has sued Meta after Facebook repeatedly suspended his accounts for allegedly "impersonating" the tech founder. He seeks damages after his business page was wrongly disabled and ad spending lost.

An Indiana bankruptcy lawyer named Mark S. Zuckerberg has sued Meta after Facebook repeatedly suspended his accounts, accusing him of impersonating the tech founder. He says the bans cost him thousands and hurt his business. Mark S. Zuckerberg is an Indianapolis lawyer who practices bankruptcy law and says he has worked as an attorney for nearly four decades. He points out his middle name is Steven, not Elliot, and that his name long predates the tech founder's fame.

What happened to his Facebook accounts?

He says Facebook disabled his business page five times over the past eight years and that his personal account has also been removed several times. The site's notices told him he was 'impersonating a celebrity' or not using his 'authentic name'.

The lawyer told local TV that the repeated bans cost him money and clients. He says he lost about $11,000 in paid advertising when Facebook took down his ads and pages. He used a simple comparison: it was like paying for a billboard and then having someone throw a blanket over it, reports BBC.

What the lawsuit against Meta says

He filed a complaint in Marion Superior Court in Indianapolis. The suit alleges negligence and breach of contract because Meta removed paid ads and restricted his pages. The complaint asks for money to cover losses and for the platform to stop the mix-ups.

Meta told reporters it had 'reinstated Mark Zuckerberg's account, after finding it had been disabled in error', and said it was taking steps to avoid the same mistake again. The lawyer says his latest suspension in May ended only after he filed the lawsuit.

The lawyer has even made a website to track past mix-ups tied to his name. He reportedly wants his ad losses repaid, a formal fix so his pages stop getting disabled and a clear promise from Meta that such errors will be fixed. As per the BBC report, he told local TV, "It's not funny. Not when they take my money."