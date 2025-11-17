India's Computer Emergency Response Team has issued a high-level security warning for Apple users. Vulnerabilities found in iPhones, iPads, and other devices could allow hackers to execute code, access sensitive data, and bypass security controls.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the central government, has issued a high-level security warning for users of various Apple products and devices. CERT-In has advised immediate updates for iPhones, iPads, and other devices. The warning message from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team states that vulnerabilities have been found in Apple devices that could allow hackers to easily infiltrate them.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CERT-In explains that these flaws could allow for the execution of arbitrary code, access to sensitive information, bypassing of security controls, denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, and service disruptions.

iPhone Users Beware

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team's warning states that there is a potential for cyberattacks targeting individuals and institutions using Apple products. The directive is to immediately update Apple devices running on versions prior to iOS and iPadOS 26.1, watchOS 11.1, tvOS 18.1, visionOS 2.1, Safari 17.6.1, Xcode 15.4, macOS Sequoia 15.1, Ventura 13.7.1, and Monterey 12.7.2.

The security issues now identified affect system components across Apple devices, such as the Kernel, WebKit, CoreAnimation, and Siri. Due to the high-risk nature of the findings, CERT-In recommends that all iPhone users update their devices to the latest software versions released by Apple (iOS 26.1 and others). These updates contain patches that address the reported vulnerabilities. Similarly, all other Apple operating systems and apps have security patches in their new versions.

Apple Customers Should Also Note These Points

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) advises iPhone customers to enable automatic updates. CERT-In also instructed that apps should only be downloaded from trusted sources. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team also advises iPhone customers not to click on unnecessary links.