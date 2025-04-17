When is Apple planning to release its own foldable gadget? For years, Apple fans and computer aficionados have been asking this issue. Every year, there are whispers that Apple is working on prototypes or filing for patents on foldable devices, but neither the firm nor industry experts have provided a precise date. However, it appears that the protracted wait may finally be over. Apple may release its first foldable gadget as early as 2026, according to reports that the much awaited foldable iPhone is starting to take shape.

Expected features of foldable iPhone

Presumably dubbed the "iPhone Fold," the gadget is anticipated to have a state-of-the-art design, an almost imperceptible wrinkle, and a high price tag that may surpass Rs 2 lakh in India. Even though Apple has not yet acknowledged anything, renderings and leaks are giving us an idea of what to anticipate from the company's first foldable.

Several rumours and supply chain insiders claim that Apple's first foldable phone would fold like a book, emulating the OnePlus Open or Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. According to rumours, Apple may include two OLED screens: a bigger inside display that folds into a little tablet and a smaller exterior screen for short tasks that can be used like a standard smartphone.

The external display is described as a 5.49-inch panel with a resolution of 2,088 x 1,422 when closed. The exterior display is probably going to have a punch-hole selfie camera, in contrast to the inside one.

OLED technology will probably provide in a brilliant, colorful display with less wrinkle. Apple is reportedly working to make the crease as invisible as possible, and it may even get it almost right the first time. Due to their cutting-edge foldable OLED technology, Samsung Display is reportedly the exclusive provider for both the exterior and inside screens, therefore Apple is reportedly collaborating with them to make this happen.

When can you expect foldable iPhone?

Regarding the release window, industry sources that Digitimes and The Elec quoted indicate that Apple has joined Foxconn in the New Product Introduction (NPI) stage. Production is anticipated to start in Q4 2026, with a possible debut in late 2026 or early 2027, barring setbacks.

Foldable iPhone's expected price

According to industry estimates, its beginning price ranges from $2,000 to $2,300, which, after import taxes and charges, may equal around Rs 2 lakh in India. The foldable iPhone would rank among Apple's most costly models ever if this pricing continues.