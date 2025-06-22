Image Credit : Twitter

Google has released significant new updates to its messaging app (Google Messages). This is said to provide users with an enhanced messaging experience. New features include snoozing notifications and options like "Delete for Everyone" similar to WhatsApp.

These features are gradually being rolled out to all users. This allows users to enjoy social media-like functionality within the messaging app itself. The snooze feature allows you to temporarily pause any notifications that appear in the message section. At the same time, the "Delete for Everyone" option helps you completely delete a message you previously sent.