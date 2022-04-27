Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 12 top selling phone, Apple shipped over 1 million Made-In-India iPhones in 2022: Report

    Apple has expanded its manufacturing capacity in India through contractors like as Foxconn and Wistron. The business began producing iPhones in India in 2017, with the first-generation iPhone SE being the first to be made at the Bengaluru Wistron factory.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 4:29 PM IST

    In the first quarter of this year, Apple supplied over a million 'Made in India' iPhones. According to a report in CyberMedia Research, the Cupertino-based behemoth increased its proportion of made-in-India iPhones by 50 percent year on year in Q1 2022. This comes only a few days after the firm revealed that manufacture of the iPhone 13 has begun in India.

    Apple has expanded its manufacturing capacity in India through contractors like as Foxconn and Wistron. The business began producing iPhones in India in 2017, with the first-generation iPhone SE being the first to be made at the Bengaluru Wistron factory. In India, the business currently manufactures the iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 12, and iPhone 13.

    Local manufacture in India has assisted the iPhone maker in lowering its tax burden and allowing manufacturing partners to use subsidiaries to produce new iPhone models in the nation. Apple does not produce the iPhone in India just for domestic sale, but also exports a portion of its inventory to worldwide markets.

    According to a Counterpoint Research forecast from last year, domestically built iPhones in India would grow 196 percent year on year in 2021. Furthermore, just 23% of iPhone exports in India last year were imported, a considerable decrease from the 64% imports in 2019. 

    In India, the iPhone 12 retained its lead with a 52% share in Q1 2022, followed by the iPhone 13 at 20% and the iPhone 11 at 18%. When it comes to iPads, Apple saw a 31% increase in India, headed by the iPad 9th generation (Wi-Fi), which accounted for 45% of the market. This year, Apple is anticipated to have a 5.2 percent market share in India.

    Apple's improved and varied iPhone production capabilities in India, as well as aggressive retail activities, continue to add to the company's strong growth momentum in the country.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 4:29 PM IST
