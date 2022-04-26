Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple reportedly increasing iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max production by 10 million units

    Supply chain concerns have hampered most of Apple's lineup since the COVID-19 outbreak began, and recent Chinese lockdowns aren't helping. Several of Apple's suppliers have been forced to temporarily or permanently halt manufacturing, jeopardising the supply and availability of the iPhone, iPad, Macs, and other consumer goods.

    Apple reportedly increasing iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max production by 10 million gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 3:11 PM IST

    According to a recent claim, Apple is raising manufacturing of its high-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones by up to 10 million units. According to supply chain analysts DigiTimes, Apple is increasing manufacturing of its two most expensive iPhone 13 models.

    Supply chain concerns have hampered most of Apple's lineup since the COVID-19 outbreak began, and recent Chinese lockdowns aren't helping. Several of Apple's suppliers have been forced to temporarily or permanently halt manufacturing, jeopardising the supply and availability of the iPhone, iPad, Macs, and other consumer goods.

    The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which will be released in September 2021, are only minor advancements over the iPhone 12 Pro from the previous year. A ProMotion display, enhanced camera capabilities with low-light enhancements, a smaller notch, and speedier performance were all features of the latest high-end iPhones. Apple debuted a new Alpine Green colour for the iPhone 13 Pro in its spring update of the iPhone lineup.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 6 service programme for blank screen issue announced; Know how to claim

    Apple's current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the greatest iPhones available now, but that will change when the iPhone 14 range is released later this year. The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro versions are expected to have a 48-megapixel camera and the elimination of the notch. Apple is likely to replace it with a new hole-punch + pill design, with only the two high-end versions benefiting from a switch to new silicon in the form of an A16 processor.

    Also Read | Here's why Apple will soon remove several apps from App Store

    Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 3:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nokia G21 with 3 day battery life launched in India Know price and specifications gcw

    Nokia G21, with 3 day battery life, launched in India; Know price and specifications

    Motorola Moto G52 launched Know price features and other details gcw

    Motorola Moto G52 launched; Know price, features and other details

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched From price to features know it all gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched; From price to features, know it all

    Google Pixel Watch s first prototype spotted at US restaurant ahead of global launch report gcw

    Google Pixel Watch's first prototype spotted at US restaurant ahead of global launch

    Micromax IN 2c to launch on April 26 Know expected price and features gcw

    Micromax IN 2c to launch on April 26; Know expected price and features

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Reason for Punjab Kings pbks Rishi Dhawan face mask explained-ayh

    IPL 2022: Reason for Punjab Kings' Rishi Dhawan's face mask explained

    Kpop BTS V asks to make some noise ARMY leaves them with a roar drb

    BTS: V asks to ‘make some noise’, ARMY leaves them with a roar

    Nokia G21 with 3 day battery life launched in India Know price and specifications gcw

    Nokia G21, with 3 day battery life, launched in India; Know price and specifications

    LIC IPO likely to open on May 4 close on May 9 aims to raise Rs 21000 crore gcw

    LIC IPO likely to open on May 4, close on May 9; aims to raise Rs 21,000 crore

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Six rank winners among 12 arrested for exam fraud-dnm

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Six rank winners among 12 arrested for exam fraud

    Recent Videos

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon
    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon