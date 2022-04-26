Apple reportedly increasing iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max production by 10 million units

Supply chain concerns have hampered most of Apple's lineup since the COVID-19 outbreak began, and recent Chinese lockdowns aren't helping. Several of Apple's suppliers have been forced to temporarily or permanently halt manufacturing, jeopardising the supply and availability of the iPhone, iPad, Macs, and other consumer goods.

According to a recent claim, Apple is raising manufacturing of its high-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones by up to 10 million units. According to supply chain analysts DigiTimes, Apple is increasing manufacturing of its two most expensive iPhone 13 models.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which will be released in September 2021, are only minor advancements over the iPhone 12 Pro from the previous year. A ProMotion display, enhanced camera capabilities with low-light enhancements, a smaller notch, and speedier performance were all features of the latest high-end iPhones. Apple debuted a new Alpine Green colour for the iPhone 13 Pro in its spring update of the iPhone lineup.

Apple's current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the greatest iPhones available now, but that will change when the iPhone 14 range is released later this year. The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro versions are expected to have a 48-megapixel camera and the elimination of the notch. Apple is likely to replace it with a new hole-punch + pill design, with only the two high-end versions benefiting from a switch to new silicon in the form of an A16 processor.

