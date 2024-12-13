iOS 18.2 update: Apple Intelligence is finally here! How to use image playground?

iOS 18.2 introduces exciting new AI capabilities like Image Playground and Genmoji, but initially only for specific English locales. However, there's a workaround for users in other regions like India to access these features early by adjusting language settings.

Apple has finally released the much-anticipated iOS 18.2. A number of improvements designed to boost iPhone users' creativity and productivity are included in the latest OS upgrade. Additionally, iOS 18.2 offers new AI capabilities from the Apple Intelligence suite, such as Image Playground, Genmoji, Visual Intelligence, ChatGPT interaction with Siri, and more, to users of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series.

With iOS 18.2, Apple is now extending support for localised English in addition to these new AI functions. In addition to the United States, this also includes Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The formal launch of Apple Intelligence's English (India) localisation is scheduled for 2025, thus Indian consumers would have to wait a little while longer. There is a workaround, though, if you're keen to test out the new Apple Intelligence capabilities beforehand in India.

How to use Apple Intelligence in India?

1. By modifying your device settings, you may use Apple Intelligence features on your iPhone 15 Pro or any other iPhone from the most recent iPhone 16 series:

2. Select Language & Region under Settings > General.

3. Choose English (U.S.) as the primary language on your device.

4. Go to Settings > Language under Apple Intelligence and Siri.

5. Select English (U.S.) for Apple Intelligence and Siri.

6. You'll be asked to sign up for the Apple Intelligence waitlist after configuration.

Keep in mind that Apple will alert you when the necessary language model is available for download after you join. The speed of your network will determine how long the download takes. You may experiment with new features, like as Apple's generative picture application picture Playground, if you have access to the Apple Intelligence suite.

What is Image Playground?

One of the Apple AI features included in the Apple Intelligence package is Image Playground. It lets people make pictures. With this application, users may create customised visualisations by combining text descriptions, ideas, and images from their library. Two different techniques are supported by the feature: illustration and animation. In order to create their photographs, users may also experiment with a variety of artistic possibilities, such choosing themes, outfits, or accessories. Image Playground will also be accessible throughout the Apple ecosystem since it will be included into a number of applications, including Messages, Freeform, and Keynote.

How to use it on your phone?

On your iPhone, launch the Image Playground app.

Downloading the necessary support for Image Playground, Genmoji, and other upgrades may take some time.

Open the Image Playground app when the downloads are finished.

Select an option by tapping the Add button:

Choose accessories, costumes, or themes.

To create a graphic, enter a text prompt.

Utilise pre-existing photos from your collection.

For your image, pick between illustration and animation styles.

You may share the image immediately through Messages or other applications, or you can tap Done to save it to your gallery.

You may also edit saved photographs by changing styles, adding concepts, or improving captions.

