Moto G35 5G launched in India: Is it the best budget smartphone? Check features and price

Motorola has released a new 5G phone, the Moto G35, packed with impressive features at a surprising price. Let's delve into the details of the Moto G35.

Motorola, with its century-long history, has consistently adapted to evolving technology. From cordless and keypad phones to touchscreens and smartphones, they've remained a leader. On December 10, 2024, they launched the Moto G35 5G. Let's explore its features.

Moto G35 specifications The Moto G35 5G boasts a 6.72-inch touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It features 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 14, powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery.

Moto G35 camera The Moto G35 5G's camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the rear. It also features a single front camera for selfies.

Moto G35 Operating System Running on Android 14 with My UX, the Moto G35 5G supports expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card and dual SIM (nano-SIM). Weighing only 185 grams, it's easy to handle and comes in Red, Green, and Black. It also has IP52 dust and water resistance.

Moto G35 other features Connectivity options on the Moto G35 5G include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, NFC, USB Type-C, FM radio, and 4G. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. It also features face unlock and is priced at Rs 9,999.

