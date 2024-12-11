Moto G35 5G launched in India: Is it the best budget smartphone? Check features and price

Motorola has released a new 5G phone, the Moto G35, packed with impressive features at a surprising price. Let's delve into the details of the Moto G35.

article_image1
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 2:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

Motorola, with its century-long history, has consistently adapted to evolving technology. From cordless and keypad phones to touchscreens and smartphones, they've remained a leader. On December 10, 2024, they launched the Moto G35 5G. Let's explore its features.

article_image2

Moto G35 specifications

The Moto G35 5G boasts a 6.72-inch touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It features 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 14, powered by a 5000mAh non-removable battery.

article_image3

Moto G35 camera

The Moto G35 5G's camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the rear. It also features a single front camera for selfies.

article_image4

Moto G35 Operating System

Running on Android 14 with My UX, the Moto G35 5G supports expandable storage up to 128GB via microSD card and dual SIM (nano-SIM). Weighing only 185 grams, it's easy to handle and comes in Red, Green, and Black. It also has IP52 dust and water resistance.

article_image5

Moto G35 other features

Connectivity options on the Moto G35 5G include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, NFC, USB Type-C, FM radio, and 4G. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. It also features face unlock and is priced at Rs 9,999.

