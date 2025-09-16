Google's Gemini-powered Nano Banana AI image generator is sparking new social media trends, including AI-generated celebrity selfies with stars like Shah Rukh Khan.

Google’s Gemini-powered Nano Banana AI image generator continues to captivate social media users, pushing the boundaries of creative expression with new and exciting trends. From vibrant 3D figurines to nostalgic vintage saree portraits, feeds are brimming with imaginative AI prompts and artistic edits. The latest sensation? AI-generated celebrity selfies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Celebrity Selfies Take the Spotlight

Instagram user @_vinayshakya recently thrilled followers by sharing an AI-crafted selfie featuring none other than Bollywood’s iconic Shah Rukh Khan set against London’s famous Big Ben. The simplicity of the prompt - “Make this photo a selfie with Shahrukh Khan in London Big Ben” - was enough to ignite a flurry of similar AI creations across the platform.

Joining the fun, Instagrammer @moms_littleworld22 not only shared her own AI-edited celebrity selfie but also walked her followers through the process: “Download the Gemini app, start a new chat, add your image, choose ‘create images 🍌’ and type your prompt. My prompt was: ‘Add Shahrukh Khan taking a selfie with me.’” Her step-by-step guide has inspired many to try their hand at these digital meetups with their favorite stars.

Heartwarming ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Trend

Beyond celebrity selfies, another viral movement is stirring emotions on social media. Google’s recent blog showcased innovative ways to reimagine photos with the Nano Banana tool, including a charming feature where users create images of their current selves embracing their younger versions. This nostalgic trend, affectionately called ‘Hug My Younger Self,’ has struck a chord with users, weaving heartfelt moments throughout Instagram and elsewhere.

One user, shreyya_official, offered detailed instructions for creating the perfect nostalgic image: “Start with a Polaroid-style photo-ordinary, slightly blurry, with consistent flash lighting like in a dark room. Don’t alter faces. Change the background to white curtains and make it appear as if the two people in the picture, present and younger selves, are hugging each other.”