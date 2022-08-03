Google Pixel 6a receives Android 13 Public Beta update; know how to install on your phone

The Android 13 beta is currently available for download on the Google Pixel 6a and adds a plethora of new features. It was released in India last month. To sign up their Pixel 6a for beta testing, users may visit the website for the Android Beta Program.

Google will bring the next generation of Android, Android 13 later this year. Android 13 is currently in beta testing for Pixel owners, and Google is now beginning to roll out the public beta for the recently released Pixel 6a. The Android 13 beta is currently available for download on the Google Pixel 6a and adds a plethora of new features. It was released in India last month. To sign up their Pixel 6a for beta testing, users may visit the website for the Android Beta Program. The website will provide suitable Android 13 beta device options once you check in with your Google account.

You may enrol in the beta programme and register your Google Pixel 6a to begin getting beta updates. Here is a detailed explanation on how to accomplish it:

Go to https://www.google.com/android/beta to access the webpage for the Android Beta Program.

View your eligible devices by clicking.

If the page displays your Pixel 6a, select "Opt in" by clicking the blue button.

The terms and conditions are accepted. Here, Google will display three checkboxes: one that says "I'm a developer and would like to get developer-focused email updates," another that says "I'm a developer and would like to receive beta updates," and a third that says "I accept the conditions."

You don't have to choose the second option, which registers you as a developer, in order to opt-in.

Once you're finished, click "Opt in."

You have just signed up for the Android 13 beta programme. Google will need some time to transmit an update once you've enrolled. To update to Android 13 beta, take the following actions:

To update the system, go to Settings > System.

You can see the latest Android 13 update right here. To install the update, click.

The Android 13 update will now begin downloading to your Google Pixel 6a.

It'll take some time for the smartphone. Keep your smartphone charged when upgrading, according to advice. Before installing the Android 13 beta, users are also encouraged to make a full backup of all their data because switching back to the stable Android version would erase all of your changes.