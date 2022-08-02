Samsung introduces new repair mode for Galaxy S21 series; How will it work?

Samsung wants to make sure that customers who send their phones in for repair won't be concerned about their data. That problem is being addressed by this functionality.

For certain of its devices, Samsung has created a new repair mode that guarantees to keep your data private while you send it for repair. The business hopes that the new function would allay people's anxieties about lending their phones to others for days at a time. The Galaxy S21 series will be the first group of smartphones to receive Repair Mode, according to Samsung, and it will be made available via a software update.

Samsung affirms that you may operate the phone in repair mode when delivering it to a Samsung service centre or any other type of repair facility. Users of the Galaxy S21 smartphone will also be able to lock down a specific area of the device that may contain important data.

As you may be aware, each phone repair necessitates a factory reset, necessitating a data backup on another device for the user. All of these inconveniences might be eliminated with the addition of the repair mode. By navigating to the phone's Settings, you may enable the repair mode on a compatible Samsung phone. To enable the repair mode, navigate to the Battery and Device Care section.

After the modifications are completed, the phone will restart, ensuring that all of the crucial information is safe. However, Samsung notes that the UI of the smartphone will resemble a factory reset and all of the stock apps will be accessible.

When the individual receives their phone back, they may unlock it using their PIN or registered finger ID to restore access to the encrypted data. The repair mode is being added by Samsung to the Galaxy S21 series and will soon be available for other phones as well. We are hopeful that additional manufacturers would provide a service similar to this one, making it simpler for customers to send their phones in for repairs.